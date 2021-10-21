“Crew have to care about the boat, we have to care about them” Porto Mirabello completes the next stage of its development with the opening of its captains and crew lounge…

Over the last 18 months superyacht owners, for a variety of reasons, have discovered that they can use their superyachts for the whole year-round. As a result, Alessandro Menozzi, owner and CEO of Porto Mirabello, took the initiative and implemented the next stage of Porto Mirabello’s development with the creation of an exclusive captains' and crew lounge, which was opened on 14 October.

There are various theories as to why owners have determined that now more than ever before they are able to use their superyachts for greater periods of the year. Theories vary from superyachts now being considered safe havens to the pandemic having forced people to adapt to remote working and thereby proving the efficacy of spending more time on board. However, one must further consider that, even without the trends that were sped up by the onset of the pandemic, that superyachts, generally speaking, are spending more time in the water.

“More and more owners are deciding to keep their yachts in the water during winter, primarily because there is less space in the shipyards as the fleet continues to grow in size,” explains Menozzi. “Secondly, owners, especially after the COVID emergency, want to experience the boat the whole year. That’s why marinas need to offer facilities to satisfy crew and captains during the low season too. Crew have to care about the boat, we have to care about them!”

The new 300sqm facility is, according to Porto Mirabello, the largest of its kind in Europe. It includes a relaxation area, a games room, a meeting area for business calls and a cinema room, as well as The Royal Mirabello pub providing a beverage delivery service. This is all in addition to the existing facilities that included a gym and basketball court.

“We have found that in order to become a true superyacht hub, marinas need to improve their models in terms of services and facilities, fast and excellent technical support, customer care & assistance and safety,” continues Menozzi.

Looking towards The Superyacht Forum Live in Amsterdam, Menozzi theorises on what superyacht marinas should be like in 2030. “I believe that the ideal superyacht marinas in 2030 will be completely customised realities, able to satisfy every single need of its crew, captain and owner: strategically located, safe, complete in all its facilities – a real microcosm tailored to its clients’ needs,” he says. “Our concierge office works by an evaluation sheet. Every customer lets us know what is good or bad in the harbour, expressing their own personal preferences. We create a ‘memory’ of what every client looks for, ensuring a completely customised experience.”

As the superyacht fleet continues to grow in size and complexity, it is of paramount importance that the capacity and competency of the premium service network grows in conjunction with it.

Profile links

PortoMirabello

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.