British Marine to launch the BM Academy The trade association for the UK leisure, superyacht and small commercial marine industry announces new digital training platform …

British Marine has announced it will soon be launching the British Marine Training Academy (BM Academy), a new digital learning platform designed for the marine industry to transform training, upskilling and career development across the leisure marine sector.

Developed by the industry and backed by a group of committed founding partners it will deliver courses to professionals and businesses across the UK and around the world. Removing traditional barriers to professional development, the Academy will enable learners to access courses online, on demand and at their own pace.

From introductions to the marine world through to Continuing Professional Development training, the Academy will support careers at every stage and help businesses build stronger, more skilled teams.

“We have listened carefully to our members, businesses and training partners, and are creating a solution that meets the real needs of today’s workforce. With the support of our founding partners and more than one hundred subject matter specialists, this platform will transform how we learn, develop and grow – helping businesses build stronger teams, attract new talent and prepare confidently for the future,” says Lesley Robinson, CEO of British Marine.

With courses already in development and more in the pipeline, the BM Academy will cover technical skills, leadership, compliance, innovation and the future challenges facing the industry.

One of the first courses to launch will be an ‘Introduction to the Marine World’, an entry-level course designed to support new entrants, career changers and businesses on-boarding new staff. It will provide a gateway into the industry, helping employers attract, engage and retain new talent, while supporting workforce growth across the leisure marine sector.

Early backing, insight and investment from founding partners Haven Knox-Johnston Commercial, part of Howden, Skandinavian Agency Services S.A.C Marine Surveyors, Aqueduct Marina and Bartons Solicitors, have been instrumental in bringing the Academy to life, demonstrating a shared commitment to strengthening skills, attracting new talent and building a more resilient future for the marine industry.

British Marine encourages HR managers, training leads, business owners and industry professionals to register their interest to receive access details and launch announcements.

