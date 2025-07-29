Bridging the gap: The human side of superyacht operations Marianne Danissen at Camper & Nicholsons explains how knowledge sharing can help alleviate the demands of crew life while raising industry standards…

In the world of superyachts, where precision, performance and polish are expected at every level, the human element is often the most fragile and the most overlooked. From my position in yacht management, I see daily how high expectations from owners and guests meet the complex, demanding reality faced by crew on board. That gap between what’s expected and what’s operationally possible continues to grow. And unless we start talking honestly about it, we risk missing the opportunity to make this industry stronger, more sustainable and more human.

The weight carried in silence

Crew life is demanding in ways few outside the industry fully understand: long hours, minimal separation between work and rest, and the constant pressure to deliver a five-star experience in an environment that allows for very little personal space or downtime. Every yacht is different and so are the expectations placed on crew. Cultural differences add another layer of complexity. If a crew member is not confident in who they are or lacks self-awareness, the pressures can erode well-being quickly.

What concerns me most is how unprepared many new crew members are when they first step on board. They often don’t know what they’re entitled to, what behaviour is acceptable or how to speak up if something feels wrong. This lack of foundational understanding creates an environment where bad practices can go unchecked and well-being takes a back seat.

More than lip service: championing crew welfare

We talk a lot about crew welfare in this industry, but the conversation rarely leads to action. There is no centralised channel or safe space where crew can anonymously ask for advice, share concerns or even just connect. That’s something we desperately need.

Many junior crew come from different parts of the world, often with little understanding of their rights or the industry’s standards. The result is confusion, isolation and, in some cases, situations that are simply unacceptable. A proper on-boarding process, better communication and dedicated mentoring could help bridge that gap.

Mentorship, in particular, is an underused resource. Too often, experienced crew are left to focus on operations, with no expectation to help guide or develop those starting out. But knowledge sharing shouldn’t be optional, it should be embedded in the culture. At Camper & Nicholsons, we’ve launched our Academy to train, support and pass on knowledge at no cost. Initiatives like this can make a real difference, but they need to be replicated widely to shift the industry standard.

One of the most surprising truths is how few yachts are managed by reputable management companies – less than 10 per cent, by our estimates. That leaves the vast majority of vessels operating without consistent external support, which increases risks and reduces overall efficiency.

The evolving role of yacht managementThe role of yacht management has become significantly more complex over the past decade. Regulations are increasing, technical systems are more advanced and the operational demands on captains are higher than ever. Owners often do not realise how much responsibility a management company takes on and how far that goes beyond what is written into a contract.

We provide daily support that touches every part of a yacht’s operation. That includes everything from compliance and logistics to crew employment and welfare. The Maritime Labour Convention has improved transparency between employers and employees, but many crew members still don’t fully understand what is included in their benefits. There is a real need for education here, for both shore-based teams and those on board.

It’s also important to clarify expectations with owners. Many are unclear on who holds what responsibility, especially when it comes to managing crew or dealing with technical issues. This misalignment can lead to confusion and stress for everyone involved. At the outset of any collaboration, we cannot overstate the importance of clearly establishing, in partnership with our clients, who holds responsibility for each specific task, so all parties are perfectly aligned for a long-term relationship.

Relationships make or break the experience

When yachts run well, it’s rarely down to systems or schedules. It comes down to relationships. A well-connected, respectful dynamic between the shore team and the on-board crew is what delivers consistent, smooth operations that owners and guests notice and appreciate.

But this is still an area where the industry struggles. There are too many egos, too much hierarchy and not enough listening. Collaboration isn’t just a buzzword, it’s a necessity. Fortunately, the newer generation of crew seem to grasp this intuitively. They are more attuned to values like respect, openness and teamwork, which gives me hope for the future of yacht culture.

The expectations around work-life balance have also shifted. Captains are facing the ongoing challenge of adapting operations to meet client demands while also respecting their crew’s need for downtime. Some yachts have taken steps to adjust their scheduling and rotate crew more thoughtfully, but there’s still a long way to go in making this the norm rather than the exception.

Final thoughts: Who you work with matters

To any owner reading this, I offer a simple piece of advice: meet the team who will be working behind the scenes to support your yacht. Don’t make decisions based purely on service fees. The quality, attitude and expertise of the people you partner with will have a far greater impact on your experience as an owner than the amount on the invoice.

The relationships you build in this industry matter. They shape the culture on board, the well-being of your crew and the reliability of your operations. Choose wisely and don’t underestimate the value of professional, people-focused management.

Because at its core, this isn’t just a luxury business, it’s a people business. And when we get that right, everything else follows.

