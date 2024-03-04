AkzoNobel receives Sustainable Solution verification from WRF The accolade for the firm’s Awlgrip HDT marks the first high-performance yacht topcoat to receive the title…

AkzoNobel’s Awlgrip yacht coatings have been verified as a Sustainable Solution by Water Revolution Foundation (WRF), making the Awlgrip HDT the first topcoat finish to be noted as the most environmentally conscious product for superyachts by the non-profit organisation.

“WRF’s recognition and support of our product are a testament to our innovation and commitment to more sustainable yachting,” says Matthew Anzardo, Global Yacht Segment Manager, AkzoNobel’s Yacht Coating. “Across our brands and business, we share the same goal of reducing the environmental impact of coating solutions through collaboration and innovation, combining the best of performance and sustainability.”

WRF’s Database of Sustainable Solutions is a platform provided by the organisation to enable builders and applicators to find the most eco-friendly options available on the market. Pre-empting the need to comply with stringent Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) regulations, Awlgrip has reduced the solvent in its formulation and has lower VOC when compared to a standard polyurethane topcoat.

According to WRF Programme Director, Alexey Shifman, the Awlgrip HDT was given the Sustainable Solution stamp of approval after extensive Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) in compliance with ISO regulations (ISO 14040). This included the evaluation of the resources used in sourcing raw materials, manufacturing, and applying the product, alongside the waste generation, airborne emissions and longevity of the topcoat.

The assessment of the Awlgrip HDT in comparison to the company’s Business As Usual product, Awlgrip Topcoat, unveiled a significant reduction in various environmental impact categories ranging from 41% to 56%. Specifically, the Global Warming Potential improved in comparison to traditional products by almost 41%, the Water Stress Index by 51%, and NOx & SOx by 45% and 40% respectively.

“We can, therefore, confirm that Awlgrip HDT has been third-party verified to contribute to increased efficiency, reduction of environmental impact, and cleaner processes in comparison to traditional products,” says Shifman. “By working together with the forward-thinking partners that support our foundation, like AkzoNobel, we are making concrete steps to neutralize the sector’s footprint, preserve the world’s precious oceans and ensure that we have a sustainable business for the future.”

