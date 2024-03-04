AkzoNobel receives Sustainable Solution verification from WRF
The accolade for the firm’s Awlgrip HDT marks the first high-performance yacht topcoat to receive the title…
AkzoNobel’s Awlgrip yacht coatings have been verified as a Sustainable Solution by Water Revolution Foundation (WRF), making the Awlgrip HDT the first topcoat finish to be noted as the most environmentally conscious product for superyachts by the non-profit organisation.
“WRF’s recognition and support of our product are a testament to our innovation and commitment to more sustainable yachting,” says Matthew Anzardo, Global Yacht Segment Manager, AkzoNobel’s Yacht Coating. “Across our brands and business, we share the same goal of reducing the environmental impact of coating solutions through collaboration and innovation, combining the best of performance and sustainability.”
WRF’s Database of Sustainable Solutions is a platform provided by the organisation to enable builders and applicators to find the most eco-friendly options available on the market. Pre-empting the need to comply with stringent Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) regulations, Awlgrip has reduced the solvent in its formulation and has lower VOC when compared to a standard polyurethane topcoat.
According to WRF Programme Director, Alexey Shifman, the Awlgrip HDT was given the Sustainable Solution stamp of approval after extensive Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) in compliance with ISO regulations (ISO 14040). This included the evaluation of the resources used in sourcing raw materials, manufacturing, and applying the product, alongside the waste generation, airborne emissions and longevity of the topcoat.
The assessment of the Awlgrip HDT in comparison to the company’s Business As Usual product, Awlgrip Topcoat, unveiled a significant reduction in various environmental impact categories ranging from 41% to 56%. Specifically, the Global Warming Potential improved in comparison to traditional products by almost 41%, the Water Stress Index by 51%, and NOx & SOx by 45% and 40% respectively.
“We can, therefore, confirm that Awlgrip HDT has been third-party verified to contribute to increased efficiency, reduction of environmental impact, and cleaner processes in comparison to traditional products,” says Shifman. “By working together with the forward-thinking partners that support our foundation, like AkzoNobel, we are making concrete steps to neutralize the sector’s footprint, preserve the world’s precious oceans and ensure that we have a sustainable business for the future.”
Profile links
Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.
Related news
Green hydrogen arrives in Monaco
Yacht Club de Monaco and SBM Offshore have launched a platform to provide green hydrogen in Monte Carlo part of a ‘responsible yachting’ initia
Crew
The blue carbon investment
Last year was the hottest on record for the world’s oceans, so how can blue carbon initiatives from the superyacht community help protect them?
Opinion
Crew guidelines go green
The superyacht industry has introduced technical solutions for energy transition, but changes in on-board practices are equally important
Crew
The teak critique
We analyse the sustainability of the desire for teak decking in view of the projected increase in demand from yachts in refit
Owner
WRF features in Ocean Titans video series
Water Revolution Foundation (WRF) features in World Ocean Council video, to spotlight the intent and efforts of the industry to drive positive change
Owner
Related news
Green hydrogen arrives in Monaco
2 weeks ago
The blue carbon investment
4 weeks ago
Crew guidelines go green
4 weeks ago
The teak critique
1 month ago
WRF features in Ocean Titans video series
2 months ago