Williams Jet Tenders launches its 10,000th tender After a hugely successful year, Williams Jet Tenders are ready to break into new territory…

Willliams Jet Tenders have received a 20% increase in revenue this year in comparison to 2019, which was their previous best year. The company are renowned for having a British success story that all began in a shed, with two brothers managing to turn their passion for the sea into a thriving business with craft, dedication, and innovation at its core.



The building of the 10,000th tender doesn’t mean Williams Jet Tenders will rest on its laurels. The company recently announced an investment of £1m in a new in-house moulding facility and a dedicated large-scale boat production facility at its Oxfordshire headquarters. Today, the company employs over 100 staff who will be focused on larger models and controlling every element of the manufacturing process, from quality assurance to helping reduce emissions and waste.



Speaking to SuperyachtNews, Mathew Hornsby, Sales Director at Williams Jet Tenders, said, “The pandemic brought a lot of uncertainty, but it gave us a chance to reflect and reboot the way we do things. We are fully commited and focused on sustainable efforts and we are working on a few projects that will take us out of the jet tender niche. We believe that now is the right time.”



Although this marks an important milestone in the companys evolution, celebrations were somewhat tempered, “We are very much a company that likes to get on with things and move forward.” Hornsby explained, “A couple slices of pizza and we were back underway designing and bulding yachts.”



The first wooden dayboats designed and built to cruise the French Riviera that were among the first built by Williams’ are a far cry in comparison to the calibre of tenders it builds today. However, this changed in 2002 with the release of the Ski Rib, a fast, agile yacht tender designed to fit onboard 40-50ft motor yachts. It was a boat which led to the development of a new generation of jet tenders, helmed by the Hornsby brothers and their business partner, Roy Parker.



Over the past 20 years, Williams Jet Tenders has expanded its product range to meet the demands of the world’s most famous boating brands. Today, Williams produces 14 different models across five distinct model ranges: TurboJet, DieselJet, SportJet, EvoJet and MiniJet, building on average over 950 boats per year.



Hornsby also went on to say, “To launch our 10,000th tender is a momentous occasion for everyone involved with the brand. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved, and it’s all down to our amazing colleagues and customers, but trust me when I say this is only just the beginning!”

