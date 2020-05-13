With a delivered superyacht fleet of 404, which is seven per cent of superyachts on the water today, Turkey holds a healthy share of the global new build market. However, data provided by The Superyacht Agency shows that there has historically been a high ratio of active Turkish shipyards to delivered projects and, with a lessening number of annual deliveries in recent years, there are questions over whether the number of shipyards in the country is sustainable to support its domestic supply chain.

A total of 33 individual shipyards in Turkey have delivered a total of 62 yachts since 2015. This calculates as an average of 1.9 projects per shipyard over a time period of five years, suggesting that there are a number of Turkish shipyards that are building very inconsistently or have even become inactive in this time. To put this into context, there is a total of 158 shipyards globally that have delivered a total of 764 yachts since 2015, which calculates as an average of 4.8 projects per shipyard over five years. In this period, Turkey is responsible for 8.1 per cent of global deliveries but 21 per cent of the shipyards.

Rather than identifying those building inconsistently, it is perhaps easier to identify the shipyards that that have been most active and achieved most consistently over recent years, with Mengi-Yay ranking as the most active shipyard in the country based on the number of deliveries from 2010 onwards. According to data provided by The Superyacht Agency, of the top-10 most active Turkish shipyards since 2010, seven yards have delivered a yacht since 2018: Alia Yachts, Bilgin Yachts, CMB Yachts, Mengi-Yay, Neta Marine, Numarine and Turquoise Yachts.

The Turkish order book currently looks healthy, with 24 projects scheduled to be delivered in 2020 and 16 projects scheduled to be delivered in 2021, compared to a total of eight projects delivered in 2019. However, these 24 projects expected for 2020 are to be delivered from 14 different shipyards, which seems unrealistic considering that only eight shipyards delivered eight yachts in 2019, and nine shipyards delivered 10 yachts the year before.

The optimistic order book also reflects that a significant proportion of Turkey’s new build fleet are built on speculation. According to The Superyacht Agency, of the 49 projects that are in Turkey’s order book, five are on hold or yet to be built, leaving 44 ‘active’ projects. Three projects in the order book have an unknown status but, of the remaining order book, there is about a 50/50 split of those that are being built on speculation and those that are being built to order. Given the data showing Turkey’s high number of inconsistent builders, and an order book for 2020 and 2021 well over the annual average, it is possible that many of these speculative builds will not meet their scheduled delivery dates.

In order to find out whether delivery numbers might be even further affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, SuperyachtNews spoke to a number of the country’s most active yards to find out how in-build projects are progressing. “We are trying to keep our production tempo the same as before by taking safety precautions in light of COVID-19,” says Erdinç KUSCU, business development manager at Mengi-Yay. “Everyone who is involved with Mengi-Yay, both employees and subcontractors, are working with masks and implementing social distancing.”

In Q1, Mengi-Yay delivered 44m project Virtus to its new owner, and the yard is continuing works on its in-build projects, including a 35.5m motoryacht due to be delivered at the end of May 2020, a 46.6m gulet due to be delivered at the end of August 2020 and a 42m sailing yacht scheduled to be delivered in April 2021.

Bilgin Yachts has also taken precautions to both keep its projects on track and its employees healthy, following the advice and restrictions issued by the Turkish Ministry of Health. “Regarding potential business consequences, our projects are not affected seriously because of them being part of long-term journeys, including preparation, design and production,” says Yildirim Bilgin, sales director at Bilgin Yachts. “Our delivery schedule is on track right now.”

Bilgin’s 80m Tatiana is on the dock of West Istanbul Marina, while its second unit, NB78, is in the shipyard and the third unit is in the production line. Meanwhile, construction for a new 85m order is planned to start in May 2020, with delivery in 2023. There is also an on-spec 74m project in build, scheduled for completion in 2022. Bilgin’s latest project is an under-500gt 50m yacht, also scheduled for completion in 2022.

“The main issue we face at the moment is related to imports...”

“Although we have a big number of employees for all these projects, our facility is large enough to adhere to social distancing,” reassures Bilgin. “The main issue we face at the moment is related to imports. As long as the borders are closed, we will have to wait for the custom-designed Italian-brand products and so on.”

For Turquoise Yachts, both facilities are functioning as usual with certain health and safety measures implemented due to COVID-19. The yard is continuing works on six projects under construction. “So far, the only set back we’ve had is to postpone the launch of our 56m due to travel restrictions,” says Aysecan Zorlu, marketing manager at Turquoise Yachts. “However, the launch date is currently set for 7 May and delivery will not be delayed.”

Therefore, while the country’s most active and consistent builders remain largely unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and delivery schedules are reportedly expected to be kept to, the country still has a large number of builders that are projecting what appears to be an overly-optimistic order book. While many projects are being built on speculation and could possibly be snapped up in what will likely be a buyer’s market post-COVID, it is also possible that these delivery dates could be delayed further. With an already high ratio of shipyards to deliveries, it appears that a period of consolidation in the country’s new-build market may be inevitable.

