Thailand set to relax yacht entry requirements All previous requirements for state quarantine and alternative yacht quarantine have been repealed…

A new provincial order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew on June 25th has confirmed the newly eased COVID measures for international arrivals, including visiting yachts, coming into effect as of July 1st. This will be welcome news for international visitors arriving by land, air and sea. These include the removal of the ‘Thailand Pass’ to enter and the lifting of a US$10,000 health insurance requirement.

Most importantly, all previous requirements for state quarantine and alternative yacht quarantine have been repealed, with arrivals by sea now required to comply only with the same entry measures as any other arrival by land or air. Asia Pacific Superyachts Spokesperson Gordon Fernandes said, “This means Thailand is welcoming all travellers with proof of either a certificate of vaccination or a pre-arrival negative RT-PCR or professional ATK test result”.

The following rules will be in effect from 1 July with specific requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated/not fully vaccinated travellers from all countries/territories with scheduled arrivals from this date.

The Pre-arrival requirements are as follows…

Vaccinated travellers must have the following documents for entering Thailand: a valid passport, or a border pass for arrivals via border checkpoints; and a certificate of COVID-19 vaccination.

Everyone 18 years of age and older must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with an approved vaccine at least 14 days before travelling to Thailand. Travellers 5-17 years of age travelling to Thailand unaccompanied must get vaccinated with at least 1 dose of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before travelling to Thailand. Those travelling with parents are exempt from this requirement.

Unvaccinated/not fully vaccinated travellers must have the following documents for entering Thailand: a valid passport, or a border pass for arrivals via border checkpoints.

The upon-arrival requirements are as follows…

Upon arriving in Thailand all travellers must undergo entry screening including body temperature check, and present the required documents to the Immigration/Health Control officer to carry out the checks. The vaccinated travellers will then be allowed entry and are free to go anywhere in the kingdom of Thailand. For arrivals by land using a border pass, they will be allowed a stay of no longer than 3 days within the specified areas only.

Likewise, unvaccinated/not fully vaccinated travellers who have proof of a negative result from an RT-PCR test or professional ATK within 72 hours of travel will be allowed entry and are free to go anywhere in the kingdom.

The latest order repeals a slew of previous provincial orders and also confirms that face masks are no longer required to be worn in general public areas.

