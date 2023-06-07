Tankoa Yachts delivers superyacht Grey The S501 50m motoryacht Grey has been delivered by the Tankoa shipyard in Genoa, Italy…

M/Y Grey is the fifth unit in Tankoa Yachts’ S501 series but is substantially different from its sisterships, and the three-deck layout, devised by exterior designer Francesco Paszkowski, was heavily customised for the owner.

The yacht features an outdoor home cinema screen located in front of the swimming pool lounge on the foredeck. Grey is also fitted with a top-of-the-range sound system designed by Focal & Naim.

With alfresco living a key element of the design, there are four open lounging and entertainment spaces, and a large Jacuzzi as well as a pool on the foredeck. Other features include enlarged windows on the main deck, glass bulwarks and fold-out balconies to heighten the indoor-outdoor connection.

Giorgio Cassetta worked in collaboration with the owner on the interiors, making use of rich woods and veined marbles. “This interior is one of the finest I have ever seen on any yacht of this size,” says David Westwood, principal partner of project managers TWW Yachts.

The six suites on board Grey – including two customised suites on the main deck – can accommodate up to 12 overnight guests. There is also space for up to nine crew.

The Tankoa S501 series has a gross tonnage of 499gt, a top speed of 18 knots and an aluminium hull and superstructure. Grey will soon join sisterships Vertige, Bintador, Kinda and Olokun at sea.

