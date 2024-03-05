Project Fox Launches at Pendennis The 35m Pendennis-built explorer will now enter its final commissioning, outfitting, and sea trials with an expected delivery May 2024…

Designed by Q London, Project Fox is on the market and available to purchase before a busy Mediterranean season. Engineered for exploration, this distinctive 35m motor yacht boasts an expansive 103.5sqm aft deck, complemented by a 7.7-metre beam. In a historic move for Pendennis, the vessel is available for purchase during its construction, with Ian Sherwood from Burgess serving as the central broker.

Featuring a Tesumo deck, a unique teak alternative, Project Fox looks to innovate. Ian Sherwood, Burgess broker, has been involved with the project since its inception, noting, "This marks a significant milestone in the yacht's development. Witnessing her on the water truly showcases the blend of her size and capability. Compared to other yachts in the 35m category, she offers unparalleled flexibility for each adventure, catering to the dynamic owner's needs."

"The ideal buyer is someone seeking an immediate, custom yacht experience, without the typical three to four-year wait. Project Fox will be ready to set sail from May onwards, making her an enticing option for creating lifelong memories this summer," adds Sherwood.

Toby Allies, Pendennis' Managing Director, concludes, "We are immensely proud of Project Fox. It has been an exhilarating journey for the Pendennis team. With British-led design and Pendennis' construction and engineering prowess, we've delivered an exceptional superyacht. We eagerly anticipate her global voyages and stand ready to support her in all her future endeavors."

Yacht: PROJECT FOX Builder: PENDENNIS Launched: 2024 Delivered: 2024 Status: Launched

Length: 35.00m



