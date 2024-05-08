 SuperyachtNews.com - Fleet - Royal Romance auction collapses

By Conor Feasey

Royal Romance auction collapses

Despite being named as the preferred seller of the sanctioned yacht, Troostwijk Auctions has failed to secure the listing from the Ukrainian government…

The Royal Romance auction has broken down before it even began, as negotiations for the listing have collapsed. Troostwijk Auctions had been named as the body to oversee the sale of sanctioned Ukrainian Viktor Medvedchuk’s yacht, Royal Romance by Ukraine’s Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

Following the initial approval on 23 April, after a competitive selection process, the Netherlands-based auction house had a period of five working days to present a proposal to ARMA to conclude the agreement, a draft of which had to be supplied to the National Agency. This has not come to fruition, however.

“I regret to inform you that, according to a source familiar with the matter, at the end of April, ARMA selected Trostwijk Auctions to handle the auction of the superyacht, the Royal Romance. Subsequently, there have been intensive discussions with ARMA and advisors. However, negotiations to finalise an agreement for the auction within the given deadline did not materialise,” a source with knowledge of the situation tells SuperyachtNews.

The Dutch auction house was selected in favour of two other applicants: US-based Asset Reality Limited and Boathouse Auctions. The former was not admitted to the competitive selection process on the grounds that the company did not comply with the Ukrainian Government's Resolution, the submission of an incomplete package of documents and a violation of the established requirements.

During the competitive selection, as requested by the National Agency, applicants had to provide the Commission overseeing the selection process with a letter clarifying they were not involved in the Russian Federation, Belarus, Medvedchuk or any persons associated with him. Troostwijk Auctions was then approved for the role after extensive evaluation from the commission.

With the future of Royal Romance now facing greater uncertainty than before, SuperyachtNews will be following the case closely.

In a recent article, we spoke with industry law experts Rachel Cropper-Mawer, partner at Clyde & Co., and Daniel Martin, partner at HFW, to dissect the situation. We discuss the echoes of other sanctioned vessels, the likelihood of the plan coming to fruition and the litigious fallout that can be expected in the coming years.

ROYAL ROMANCE
FEADSHIP 2014 2015 Delivered
92.50m 14.30m 3.85m 2933

Join the discussion

Royal Romance auction collapses

35873

To post comments please Sign in or Register

When commenting please follow our house rules

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.

Related news

Image for Is all fair in love and war?

Is all fair in love and war?

Royal Romance is set to be sold at auction, but do similar instances allude to problems on the horizon or will Ukraine collect a king’s ransom?

Opinion

Image for Alfa Nero to take centre court

Alfa Nero to take centre court

The litigious tennis match the seized superyacht has found itself in is set to continue as the High Court Judge schedules hearing dates for later this year

Fleet

Image for US aims to sell Amadea

US aims to sell Amadea

Amadea could be sold by the US government as it looks to free itself from a seven-figure maintenance bill

Fleet

Image for Millions marked for unpaid crew

Millions marked for unpaid crew

Nautilus secured over a million euros in unpaid wages for crew in 2023, but this year could see the union gain millions more in a single settlement

Crew

Image for Political motives or legal grounds?

Political motives or legal grounds?

A former Rosneft CEO is contesting the legality of Amadea’s seizure in a New York Court, claiming that he is its true owner

Owner

Image for Ukraine seizes ownership of Royal Romance

Ukraine seizes ownership of Royal Romance

The 93m yacht is poised to be sold by the Ukrainian government following a landmark decision from a Croatian court

Business

Related news

Is all fair in love and war?

6 days ago

Alfa Nero to take centre court

1 week ago

US aims to sell Amadea

3 months ago

Millions marked for unpaid crew

3 months ago

Political motives or legal grounds?

3 months ago

Ukraine seizes ownership of Royal Romance

3 months ago

Sign up to the SuperyachtNews Bulletin

Receive unrivalled market intelligence, weekly headlines and the most relevant and insightful journalism directly to your inbox.

The SuperyachtNews App

Follow us on