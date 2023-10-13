RINA certifies Orca 65
Meccano Engineering has received an AiP certificate for its 65m ice class explorer project from the Italian classification society…
RINA has awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) certificate to Meccano Engineering for its 65m explorer yacht project, Orca 65. Once operational, the yacht will feature a dual-fuel engine diesel-methanol propulsion system.
“Within our company programme aimed to develop advanced green solutions and projects with low environmental impact,” says Stefano Reggente, President and Managing Director, Meccano Engineering. “We have produced this innovative concept, based on our extensive experience in yacht design, combined with the know-how gained with research and concepts on methanol-ready ships developed in recent years.”
Reggente explains that the yacht is designed to reach the polar regions of the globe and is inspired by the nature of the regions. “For this unique and nature-inspired concept, it came naturally for us to develop an alternative eco-friendly propulsion system,” he says.
“After extensive research on fuel alternatives, we have focused on e-methanol, considering it as one of the most promising and feasible alternatives with a clear potential pathway towards a future carbon-neutral supply.”
With more major engine suppliers currently working towards methanol-ready or methanol-fuelled models, the company decided to create a hybrid and dual-fuel methanol concept. This was a modification of its proprietary project Orca, which was originally developed in 2019 with a traditional propulsion system. The firm opted for a MAN 175D methanol-ready engine, which will be available in 2026.
The main goals of the new concept, in comparison with the original project, are to minimise the change in the diesel and freshwater capacity and achieve a similar range, with at least 30% of it done on methanol. The firm also aims to include the same guest area surface and interior volume and limit the reduction of the tender garage.
“We thank RINA and its team not only for this important recognition but also for their active support and collaboration,” says Reggente. “We hope the awarding of the Approval in Principle will be just the beginning for us, with the aim of developing the project starting from the concept and taking on board Rina’s valuable comments.”
Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.
Related news
Methanol's colour coding conundrum
Methanol is fast becoming a popular, environmentally friendly alternative fuel, but it is important to understand that not all methanol is created equal
Technology
Lloyd’s approves Sanlorenzo’s and Feadship's methanol fuel system
Sanlorenzo's methanol fuel system for 50Steel and Feadship's compact multi-fuel system design have secured approval from the classification society
Crew
EMS completes methanol propulsion design for Archipelago Yachts
The marine systems designer says it is breaking new ground in the understanding of methanol-powered engines for yachts whilst working on the project
Technology
Monitoring the methanol method
Chris Chatterton, COO of the Methanol Institute, offers an outside perspective on a growing energy market for new-build yachts
Technology
Joint investment in methanol conversion kit
Designed initially for use on diesel engines up to 1000kw, it shows scalability and promise for fossil-free solutions in the marine industry
Technology
Feadship’s road map to ZERO
The Dutch Shipyard reveals it is one stage closer to achieving carbon neutrality with concept Pure by 2030
Technology
Related news
Methanol's colour coding conundrum
5 days ago
Monitoring the methanol method
6 months ago
Joint investment in methanol conversion kit
8 months ago
Feadship’s road map to ZERO
11 months ago