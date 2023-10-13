RINA certifies Orca 65 Meccano Engineering has received an AiP certificate for its 65m ice class explorer project from the Italian classification society…

RINA has awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) certificate to Meccano Engineering for its 65m explorer yacht project, Orca 65. Once operational, the yacht will feature a dual-fuel engine diesel-methanol propulsion system.

“Within our company programme aimed to develop advanced green solutions and projects with low environmental impact,” says Stefano Reggente, President and Managing Director, Meccano Engineering. “We have produced this innovative concept, based on our extensive experience in yacht design, combined with the know-how gained with research and concepts on methanol-ready ships developed in recent years.”

Reggente explains that the yacht is designed to reach the polar regions of the globe and is inspired by the nature of the regions. “For this unique and nature-inspired concept, it came naturally for us to develop an alternative eco-friendly propulsion system,” he says.

“After extensive research on fuel alternatives, we have focused on e-methanol, considering it as one of the most promising and feasible alternatives with a clear potential pathway towards a future carbon-neutral supply.”

With more major engine suppliers currently working towards methanol-ready or methanol-fuelled models, the company decided to create a hybrid and dual-fuel methanol concept. This was a modification of its proprietary project Orca, which was originally developed in 2019 with a traditional propulsion system. The firm opted for a MAN 175D methanol-ready engine, which will be available in 2026.

The main goals of the new concept, in comparison with the original project, are to minimise the change in the diesel and freshwater capacity and achieve a similar range, with at least 30% of it done on methanol. The firm also aims to include the same guest area surface and interior volume and limit the reduction of the tender garage.

“We thank RINA and its team not only for this important recognition but also for their active support and collaboration,” says Reggente. “We hope the awarding of the Approval in Principle will be just the beginning for us, with the aim of developing the project starting from the concept and taking on board Rina’s valuable comments.”

