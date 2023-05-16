Mini Juno – little sister sailing yacht concept Dixon Yacht Design unveils a concept that combines both motoryacht and sailing yacht design…

Dixon Yacht Design has developed a smaller sistership to their 106m sailing yacht Juno concept, called Mini Juno. Constructed in aluminium alloy with composite, it has an LOA of 33m and a gross tonnage of 200gt.

Like its larger sister, Mini Juno presents an alternative to traditional sailing yacht or motoryacht ownership. A single Dyna Rig, by Southern Spars, is operated from the flybridge helm console, minimising the sailing effort. The vessel will sail at 12 knots under canvas alone, wind speed and wind angle dependent.

Mini Juno has accommodation on two decks plus a large open flybridge. The full-width owner’s cabin suite is located in the aft ship with direct access onto the ‘beach’, and three additional guest cabins have been provided with crew accommodation for four in the foreship.

With an inside/outside concept there is a large flexible aft deck for entertaining. An multi-articulating stern platform allows easy access to the water. A William 505 Tender can be stowed within a garage or kept directly on the aft deck, lifted aboard by a sub-deck-mounted crane.

The ship’s engine room is located amidship and is set up with serial or parallel hybrid propulsion to optimise energy use on board. Solar panels have been integrated into the flybridge and the two propellers act as energy-recovery turbines generating electricity while the vessel is sailing.

