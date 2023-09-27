ICON Yachts announces 64m MISSION explorer concept ICON Yachts presents the launch of its new-build concept at The Monaco Yacht Show…

Guided by the principle of ‘Yachting with a Purpose, Yachting with a Change’, ICON Yachts states that MISSION sets a new standard for purpose-driven expedition vessels, merging current technology with a deep commitment to environmental conservation.



Sustainability, modularity and exploration capabilities lie at the heart of MISSION. Designed for both private and commercial use, MISSION will accommodate 12 guests with the potential to expand to 18, along with a crew of 18 and space for up to six supernumeraries (for example expedition staff). The vessel’s operational scope encompasses global travel, including Polar regions during non-ice conditions. MISSION will be equipped with helicopter-landing facilities and ample storage space for tenders and toys, plus expedition equipment.



MISSION has both Lloyd’s Register and Polar Code classification, a gross tonnage of approx. 1,800 and can reach a cruising speed of 12 knots covering 6,000nm. Its accessories comprise a range of tenders, 1 x 3 pax submarine and 1 x H130 Airbus.



The vessel is designed to facilitate specialised expeditions, exploration and yacht cruises. “MISSION incorporates all the amenities and functionalities on board to create experiences and lasting memories,” says Bernd Weel, the Dutch designer responsible for the project’s exterior design at Bernd Weel Design. “The vessel’s design reflects its multipurpose character, from the active lifestyle sports deck to the shipping container docks. Our inspiration stemmed from outdoor products designed to withstand tough expeditions and SUVs capable of carrying various cargo items. The result is a robust ‘go-anywhere’ design with a contemporary and modern appearance.”



One innovatory aspect of MISSION is its modularity based on the standard shipping container principle. The use of containers allows owners or special charters to adapt the vessel to their needs by incorporating modular areas within or on board the yacht. For instance, one container could be fully equipped with the necessary scientific instruments for conducting research on whale species in the Antarctic regions. A second could serve as a storage space for an array of water toys to provide on-board entertainment for the younger guests and children while they enjoy swimming in the Mediterranean waters.



Designed to facilitate marine scientific research and data collection, the vessel will enable owners and guests to be not just observers but active participants in philanthropic efforts. “MISSION represents ICON’s commitment to innovation and purpose-driven travel,” says Micca Ferrero, owner of ICON Yachts. “It redefines what an explorer yacht can achieve – from sustainability and modularity to profound experiential impact. We’re proud to set new benchmarks and lead the way in supporting sustainable exploration.”

