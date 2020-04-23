Ferretti Group has officially unveiled the latest addition to its prodigious superyacht portfolio, the tri-deck Custom Line Navetta 30. The new creation, is a collaboration between the group’s in-house naval architects; interior designers, Citterio-Viel & Partners; and exterior designer, Filippo Salvetti.

Due to the widespread restrictions on movement currently in place across Europe, the traditional presentation at the group’s Ancona facility had to be waived, with a select group of international journalist invited to an online press conference, featuring all of the key contributors to the project.

The new Navetta 30 is a development of the semi-displacement Navetta 28, and is one of two new products within the range – the other being an in-development Navetta 48, also from the pen of Salvetti.

Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown production schedules across the world into chaos, and nowhere is this more acutely felt than at the production end of the market. SuperyachtNews posed the question, ‘what is the revised schedule for unit one?’ to Ferretti Group’s Chief Commercial Officer, Stefano de Vivo.

“This is unit number one, and therefore, it is a prototype”, de Vivo explained. “The original plan was mid-August but the lockdown has stopped all work [across the country]. However, we are hearing many reports that [this could soon change] and if that is the case, we are definitely gearing up for 4th May, if we get the green light to do so.”

If, in all likelihood, the regional government soon authorises a return to work for industries such as yacht building, de Vivo predicts a revised delivery date for mid- to late-September, depending on how quickly Custom Line’s vast network of suppliers and subcontractors can mobilise their respective operations. He added that, if Monaco Yacht Show does indeed go ahead, the Navetta 30 “will definitely be ready.”

Despite being just one of many brands under the Ferretti Group umbrella, Custom Line still ranks as the seventh most prolific builder of all time, based on units delivered, according to data supplied by The Superyacht Agency’s Intelligence division.

Thus, despite de Vivo defining the new model as an “exclusive” proposition, when asked by SuperyachtNews what his hope is for future production levels he said that, based on the success of both the Navetta 26 and the Navetta 28 historically, the aim is to sell three to five units per annum.

“We have around 25 [Navetta 26] clients around the world and there are some already looking at it”, he said. “We expect to sell between three and five a year, if the world doesn’t end tomorrow, which we don’t think it will!” And de Vivo concluded by revealing that the group had already been involved in advanced discussions with three “pre-Covid” clients regarding the Navetta 30.

The new Navetta 30 is actually 28.43m in length, with a beam of 7.3m. But the team said she has been classfied as a step up from the Navetta 28 because of the 25% increase in on-board volume, adding that its three decks 'are unprecedented for a yacht of this size.'

