DYT Superyacht Transport announces delivery of 214m Yacht Servant The new edition to the DYT fleet is the world’s largest purpose-built semi-submersible transport vessel…

The official delivery took place at the Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard on China’s Shandong Peninsula, and it has subsequently embarked on its maiden voyage from Shanghai to Panama. Along with its 214m LOA, it has a beam of 46m and a 4.6m draft. According to a statement to the media, Yacht Servent is IMO Tier-III compliant, with a 30% increase in deck space compared to its sister ship - Yacht Express.

“We’re all hugely excited about the addition of Yacht Servant to our semi-submersible fleet,” says Richard Klabbers, Managing Director of DYT Superyacht Transport. “Her sheer size and volume allow for so much more capacity, and we’re looking forward to discovering how the vessel’s additional capabilities – such as onboard cranes, reduced board draft and increased submerged draft – will further what we can deliver.”

Yacht Servant leaving Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard

In a further explanation of the key features, the statement clarifies that Yacht Servent will use a float on/float system in a minimum of nine meters of water, compared to 14m across the rest of the DYT fleet; the safest and most efficient system for vessel loading, according to DYT. Additionally, Yacht Servent has a specialised deck located behind the bridge, built to accommodate tenders, containers and small race boats.

After completing its maiden voyage, Yacht Servent will return to China to transport cargo to Colombia during the yachting offseason, before arriving in the Caribbean in May to commence her sailing schedule between Florida, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.

Yacht Servant leaving Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard

“Last year was a challenge for the entire yacht transportation industry, with lockdowns and global uncertainties affecting travel the world over,” concludes Klabbers. “But our order books for 2022 are already encouragingly healthy, and with Yacht Servent now bringing our DYT fleet total to three vessels, we’ve made a hugely promising start to the new year.”

Profile links

Sevenstar Yacht Transport B.V.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.