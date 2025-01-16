Dutch Design unveils “wellness-first” Sea Rover project Dutch Design announces its first project, the 42.5-metre Sea Rover…

The first in a limited series of 10 vessels, this venture is the vision of yacht owner Scott Blum and Dutch yacht designer Bernd Weel, who cite wellness and lifestyle as the core of their approach.

Built in steel and aluminium, Dutch Design says that Sea Rover tm is the world’s only wellness-first yacht, with an exterior design allowing for floor-to-ceiling windows and a California-inspired minimalist interior.

Dutch Design was conceived by founder Scott Blum, a seasoned yacht owner unable to find a vessel that matched his desire for a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

“I’ve seen first hand the demand for a new lifestyle at sea, one that encourages activity and wellness,” says Blum. “Sea Rover is for the owner who likes to wake up and jump in the water; works out, goes diving, uses all the toys. It’s integrating travel with total well-being – something that has never been done before on a boat. For those who become owners, this is a tremendous investment that will hold its value over time.”

“There was no timeline when we were creating Sea Rover,” adds Weel. “We looked at the details several times during the design process, and we made them better on each iteration. We really focused on what is valuable and needed on board to create a design that is super-clean, classic, Dutch and will stand the test of time. We've condensed the grandeur of a 300-foot megayacht into something more intimate, without compromising on the features or the experience.”

Innovative features

Sea Rover’s spa, gym and sport court are on the bridge deck of the yacht with an all-round view of the sea, rather than tucked away below. There is space to store toys, tenders and a car, along with a beach club which converts into a swimming platform spanning the stern.

The high-spec galley and dining room are positioned adjacent to one another on the main floor to encourage interaction between the chef, crew and guests, where large glass panels offer panoramic views.

A cubed glass table on the sundeck – a sky-view stairwell – brings light into what have traditionally been dark living spaces.

Accommodation comprises the owner’s cabin and four guest cabins, nine crew in four double cabins and a separate captain’s cabin. At Blum’s request – and an important part of his philosophy as a yacht owner – each crew room is finished to the same premium standards as the guest cabins.

One principal feature of Sea Rover’s design is that the engine room and state-of-the-art wheelhouse are exposed, so incorporating them into the on-board experience. The engine room has LED lights showing off high-end components and the wheelhouse has a freestanding, state-of-the-art bridge console and seating areas to encourage interaction with the captain, making guests a part of the journey.

