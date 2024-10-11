Design at sea: how yacht interiors differ Natalie Fogelström at Koja Design Studio and Anja Carlsson at Acoya Design House discuss the key differences between yacht and land-based interior design…

In this article, Natalie Fogelström at Koja Design Studio and Anja Carlsson at Acoya Design House discuss the key differences between yacht and land-based interior design and how to navigate the unique challenges and considerations.

Designing for life at sea presents a unique set of challenges that blend functionality, precision, and luxury. Yacht interiors require meticulous attention to safety, efficiency, and comfort, all while navigating the complexities of marine environments. Here’s how yacht interior design differs from land-based design across key dimensions:

Space utilisation

Yachts: Space is at a premium on yachts. Every inch must be maximised for both aesthetic appeal and functionality, often through hidden or built-in storage solutions integrated into walls, floors, or furniture. The challenge is to balance sleek design with multifunctionality, keeping the space open yet practical for life at sea.

Land-based: While space can be a constraint in urban apartments or smaller homes, land-based designs typically offer more flexibility. Designers can incorporate traditional layouts with freestanding furniture, creating room for more stylistic expression without the same spatial limitations.

Materials and durability

Yachts: Materials must withstand the rigours of marine environments—saltwater, humidity, and constant movement. Marine-grade woods, corrosion-resistant metals, and durable, lightweight fabrics are essential. Attention to detail extends to colour selection; fabrics and finishes must be considered for their appearance under the intense light reflections off the water. Material treatment also varies based on whether the yacht is private or for charter, as well as the location of the material, be it for fixed or loose furniture and accessories.

Land-based: Without the harsh conditions of the sea, land-based interiors can feature a wider array of materials. Designers can use heavier, more delicate finishes such as marble, hardwood, and textiles without the same durability concerns.

Weight considerations

Yachts: Weight is critical in yacht design. Excess weight can impact performance, fuel efficiency, and stability. Lightweight materials, such as aluminium and composite woods, are commonly used to maintain balance while still achieving a high-end look.

Land-based: There are no significant weight constraints on land, allowing for heavier, more solid materials like stone and hardwood to be used liberally in design.

Movement and safety

Yachts: Yacht interiors must account for movement at sea. Furniture, décor, and even artwork are securely fastened to prevent shifting. Safety elements like rounded edges, recessed fixtures, and non-slip surfaces are also standard, especially for areas prone to rough seas.

Land-based: Movement is not a concern, so furniture can be freestanding, with more room for sharper edges and fragile décor. Designers have greater flexibility when experimenting with placement and layout without worrying about safety from movement.

Climate control and ventilation

Yachts: Marine environments require efficient climate control and ventilation systems to combat salt air, humidity, and temperature fluctuations. Compact, watertight solutions are essential, especially for small portholes that limit natural airflow.

Land-based: Climate control systems on land are designed for more stable conditions, allowing for larger windows and natural ventilation. There is less need for the specialised systems required on yachts.

Lighting

Yachts: Lighting design on yachts must compensate for limited natural light, given the smaller portholes. Artificial lighting is carefully planned to create a bright, spacious atmosphere, often with energy-efficient LEDs to conserve power. However, newer yacht designs increasingly incorporate larger, panoramic windows to enhance natural light, a notable shift from older models.

Land-based: Larger windows and skylights offer ample natural light in land-based projects, with more flexibility in artificial lighting since power consumption is less of a concern.

Aesthetic and style

Yachts: Yacht interiors often feature sleek, minimalist designs that prioritise space efficiency and built-in functionality. Traditionally, yacht design leans towards opulence, with rich, nautical themes—navy tones, white finishes, and natural wood—reflecting the sea environment. However, as trends evolve, simpler, more pared-back designs are emerging to offer a sense of calm amidst today’s busy lifestyles.

Natalie, founder of Koja Design, emphasises the importance of creating interiors with "timeless elegance," ensuring designs remain sophisticated and balanced, even as trends shift during the often four-year build process of a yacht.

Anja Carlsson, founder of Acoya Design House, foresees an increased focus on minimalist yacht interiors to counterbalance the fast-paced world outside.

Land-based: With fewer design constraints, land-based projects offer broader aesthetic choices, from traditional to modern to avant-garde. Designers have more freedom to explore styles without worrying about marine limitations or long build timelines.

HVAC and water systems

Yachts: HVAC systems on yachts need to be compact and efficient, with specific design considerations for salt air and humidity. Freshwater is also limited, so water-saving systems like low-flow taps are crucial.

Land-based: On land, HVAC systems are larger and less constrained, while water supply is typically more abundant, allowing for fewer limitations on water usage.

Customisation

Yachts: Almost every element of a yacht’s interior needs to be custom designed. From built-in cabinetry and seating to bespoke storage solutions, customisation is essential to maximise limited space and ensure optimal utility and aesthetics.

Land-based: While customisation is common in luxury homes, there is often more room for off-the-shelf solutions, allowing for greater design flexibility.

Regulatory considerations

Yachts: Marine design must adhere to strict regulations regarding fire resistance, safety codes, and structural integrity to ensure seaworthiness.

Land-based: Building codes still apply on land but are generally less restrictive, offering greater design freedom compared to the stringent regulations required for yacht design.

Cost considerations

Yachts: The intricate constraints and extensive customisation required for yacht design tend to drive costs significantly higher compared to land-based projects. Every detail, from materials to fixtures, must meet rigorous standards, often escalating costs.

In summary, yacht interiors demand careful consideration of space, weight, material durability, safety, and functionality, all while maintaining a luxurious aesthetic. Land-based interiors, while also potentially luxurious, don’t face the same constraints, allowing for more design flexibility.

