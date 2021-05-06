Drawing on over five decades of experience, Windy Boats announces its latest model to market: The SLR60/SR60.

“Our philosophy has always been to design and build boats that set a new benchmark of style and performance,” remarks Trevor Fenlon, CEO of Windy Scandinavia. “The commission of the Windy SR52 Blackbird in 2008 provided the first opportunity for us to partner with designers and naval architects external to the company, [a decision] that opened up a new world for us.”



There will be two versions of the new vessel, a four-berth SR model – that the shipyard believes will create a wider appeal due to its spacious accommodation and living areas – and the SLR (Long Range). The SLR 60 can travel up to 850 nautical miles at 25 knots, which makes it an excellent option for owners or charter guests looking to partake in longer excursions, fishing or diving trips, as well as heading ashore.



The new SLR60/SR60 models mark the shipyard’s second collaboration with renowned yacht designer Malcolm McKeon. “Malcolm was intrinsic to the design of SR52 Blackbird, and we are incredibly excited to be working with him again on our larger SR Project,” notes Fenlon. McKeon has over 30 years of experience designing vessels in the yacht industry, with a portfolio that includes more than 200 sailing and motor yachts.



The elegant interior design of the latest Windy model is the work of the famed studio Liaigre, a brand that Fenlon is “synonymous with refined materials, assemblies and finishes”. In an era where guests expect an unforgettable experience from the moment they step off the dock, the high-spec communal spaces, interior design and high-quality finish of the SLR60/SR60 ensures a continual luxury experience between the mothership and its chase boat.



The advanced design and technology associated with the Windy brand is evident throughout the vessel, with features that include vacuum infused vinylester with carbon fibre strengthening on the hull and deck, carbon fibre detailing, lithium batteries, a gyro stabilizer, and a FLIR Camera. Guests will enjoy teak decking throughout, and a sizable swim platform not often seen on a chase boat of this size. The impressive foredeck area benefits from a sunpad with ample storage and there is plentiful socializing space on board – complete with a large, centrally-located table on the deck.



The SLR60 /SR 60 is produced and built in Windy’s main production facility in Västervik on the East coast of Sweden; a facility that also houses the headquarters of the engineering and management team. The vessel is powered by three Volvo IPS 650 engines, and benefits from an advanced Joystick docking system for precise manoeuvring and excellent handling.



Looking ahead, Fenlon explains that the brand will continue its development of the SR Range, with several new versions in the pipeline. “We will shortly be launching three new SR Outboard Models to maintain our position at the forefront of innovation and technology on the water.” The SLR60/SR60 will be first delivered in October 2021.

