Ahead of the publication of The Superyacht Captains Report this summer, we would like to take a different tack from our traditional analysis of the tenders market.

Here in the UK, we remain in lockdown, and this makes it very difficult to directly interact with the raft of new tender models currently on the market by getting out on the water and experiencing them first-hand.

So we thought the best way to provide a fair and objective analysis of this market – our ultimate aim for any report – was to reach out to those who are purchasing and driving tender for their feedback on what does and doesn’t work.

In yachting, it’s rare that honest opinions on quality and safety of specific models gets communicated to the market. But we are giving operators and fleet managers the opportunity to do exactly that.

This short survey, below, which should take no more than five minutes to complete and is submitted completely anonymously, with no obligation, will help to provide a more honest appraisal of the best models available to owners, and perhaps go some way to separating the wheat from the chaff in this crowded and confusing market.

Tenders sentiment survey What size yacht(s) do you currently own/manage/operate? 30-40m 40-60m 60-90m 90m+ What is the tender/s model your vessel currently carries? Which tender models have you used abroad, purchased or personally driven over the last decade? Of the models listed above, can you rank them in order of quality. For the highest- and lowest-scoring models, why did you give that score? If you could request one improvement with regards to technology among tender manufacturers, what would it be? If you could request one improvement with regards to after-sales support among tender manufacturers, what would it be? If you could request one improvement with regards to service and maintenance among tender manufacturers, what would it be? Your name

During the COVID-19 Crisis as a good will gesture, while many people are at home, in port, on board or working remotely, we are allowing our loyal and expert audience, complete and complimentary access to our SuperyachtNews Premium Content and unlimited access to our digital library of The Superyacht Report - issues 175-200. Click here to sign up now.