In March, the Sovren Group acquired Aigua Sea School in Palma de Mallorca to form part of the Sovren Nautical Academy in Palma and Barcelona. Shortly after the acquisition, however, the pandemic took hold and all schools were closed throughout Spain and most of Europe.

In response to this, the Sovren Nautical Academy team set about taking all its courses, where remote learning is possible, online into a virtual classroom. Sovren Nautical Academy launched its ‘virtual classroom’ in April and has successfully rolled out STCW and Yachtmaster modules to students worldwide.

‘’Of course, one of the major advantages of the virtual classroom is that you can take part in these courses from anywhere in the world,” explains Helen Warren, Director of Sovren Nautical Academy. “Over the last six weeks, we have trained yacht crew who are currently in a number of European countries, South Africa, South America and the States.”

Sovren Nautical Academy intends to continue the virtual classroom courses in parallel to its classroom and practical courses, as accrediting bodies will allow, when the schools reopen.

Profile links

The Sovren House Group

During the COVID-19 Crisis as a good will gesture, while many people are at home, in port, on board or working remotely, we are allowing our loyal and expert audience, complete and complimentary access to our SuperyachtNews Premium Content and unlimited access to our digital library of The Superyacht Report - issues 175-200. Click here to sign up now.