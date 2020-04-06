You may find that yourself or those you know have a lot more free time than usual at present, and if there has ever been a time to learn a new skill – it is now. A few months ago, an additional certification or the completion of an online course was a feature on many to-do lists, but not something that could always be focused on and accomplished. However, we can use this unprecedented period of time as a valuable opportunity to finally do so, to prepare us for the return to reality.

Water Revolution Foundation has announced that its 'Sustainability in Practice' management course is now online, and will be divided into two days with 2.5 hours of training each day. The online course, divided into four modules, covers the same content as the physical course and therefore qualifies as preparation for the optional post-course exam assignment.

The objectives of the Sustainability in Practice management course focus on providing an understanding of sustainability definitions and key concepts, to introduce the business case of sustainability and regulatory trends, to use effective communication (and avoid greenwashing) of sustainability, internally and externally, to identify UN Sustainable Development Goals related to your business case, to define necessary steps for creating a sustainability strategy, to set the methods for sustainability reporting, to understand life cycle assessment (Yachting 4.0 Tool – as launched at The Superyacht Forum last November) and to understand how to measure corporate social impact and carbon footprint.

"In unprecedented times like these, we have to adapt and do things differently than we’re used to,” commented Robert Van Tol, Executive Director - Water Revolution Foundation. “The combination of social, economic and environmental sustainability is now more important than ever. Our Sustainability-in-Practice management course provides companies within the superyacht industry with hands-on knowledge and tools to start an internal sustainability programme to better prepare them for the future."

At present, there are 11 people signed up and the number of participants is capped at 14. The training will take place over a conference call and the course slides will be visible through screen sharing. Water Revolution Foundation offers the course at nearly cost price, with the aim of making it accessible for as many yachting professionals as possible, with typical attendees encompassing CEOs, COOs, managing directors, operational directors, marketing directors and heads of production. Further information can be found here.

There are a plethora of online courses currently available covering other aspects of the industry, such as the Maritime Training Academy, who have declared themselves open for business as usual. Diplomas available include Boatyard & Marina Operations, Maritime Law, and Superyacht Surveying. The Maritime Training Academy is also currently giving students the opportunity to sign up onto two of their short courses, from an 'Introduction to the superyacht industry', to 'Marine incident investigation', all at a discounted rate until the end of May 2020. Students are given six months to study, so if you are currently unable to perform your normal daily work routine you can use the time to develop new knowledge and skills.

