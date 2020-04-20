Today, Pinmar has announced that it has taken the decision to postpone its inaugural Festival hospitality event due to the impact and uncertainty caused the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pinmar Festival was announced early in the year before the global pandemic had take hold in Europe and the USA and was scheduled to take place in Mallorca in October 2020, replacing the Pinmar Golf Tournament which had become a popular mainstay in the superyacht industry’s social calendar. However, following consultations with its major sponsoring partners, including The Superyacht Group, Pinmar opted to make an early decision to defer the event to 2021, thereby enabling management to focus on the challenges created by the market disruption and business imperative of market money.

“It’s a great shame as I was really looking forward to celebrating this exciting new musical hospitality concept and business event in October, but it’s absolutely the right decision given the human crisis and economic challenges created by the pandemic,” comments Remy Millott, CEO of Pinmar. “Like every other CEO in the industry, my focus is on protecting the health and wellbeing of our staff and managing the resilience of the business to ensure that we can continue to deliver services to our customers safely. It is not the moment to be investing time or resources in organising a social event. I am grateful to each of our partners who have supported the decision and have pledged to carry forward their sponsorship of the Pinmar Festival which is now scheduled for the 14-15th October 2021.”

“Right now it’s important that we focus all our efforts on managing our response to the Coronavirus and planning ahead for kickstarting the market recovery as soon as it is feasible. In this context organising a hugely complex event like the Pinmar Festival would not have been prudent,” adds Andrew Clemence, group marketing director and the person responsible for producing and delivering the festival concept.

“Please rest assured that we will bring this great new event to the superyacht industry in 2021 when we can celebrate a strong market recovery and a return to normal social behaviour. In the meantime, the Pinmar marketing team are focused on keeping our customers, partners and staff informed as we chart our way through these uncertain times and supporting our communities in overcoming the virus. In this regard the Pinmar Charities Fund will be distributing a portion of the €79,000 that was raised at the 2019 Pinmar Golf to charities that are supporting those most affected by the pandemic – more information will be posted on the Pinmar website in the coming days.”

The news of The Pinmar Festival’s postponent follows the positive news that GYG, Pinmar’s parent company, would be resuming operations in Barcelona and Palma following a period of stringent restrictions in Spain. Operations are also due to resume in France. GYG continues to operate in both Northern Europe and the United States, albeit with enhanced health and safety protocols.

Profile links

Pinmar

GYG plc

During the COVID-19 Crisis as a good will gesture, while many people are at home, in port, on board or working remotely, we are allowing our loyal and expert audience, complete and complimentary access to our SuperyachtNews Premium Content and unlimited access to our digital library of The Superyacht Report - issues 175-200. Click here to sign up now.