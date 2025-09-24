Water Revolution Foundation launches Ocean Assist Programme Following its debut at the UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3), Water Revolution Foundation has now officially launched Ocean Assist at Monaco…

Ocean Assist is a science-based, regenerative impact programme designed specifically to restore the ecological footprint of yachting. It is aimed at helping the yachting community to support its most critical stakeholder, the ocean. Carefully selected by a scientific advisory board, the programme ensures effective, quantified and transparently reported positive impact projects.

RINA-certified under ISO standards, Ocean Assist represents the very first UN-recognised regenerative programme. It incorporates Regenerative Contribution Units, initially recognised by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at COP28 in Dubai as an innovative metric to move beyond carbon offsetting. Recognised by UN DESA as an investment-ready platform to channel finance into SDG 14, Ocean Assist combines these Units with carbon credits, generating a regenerative bonus and positioning yachting as a strategic driver within the blue economy. It complements the targets established in Water Revolution Foundation’s Roadmap 2050 – Towards Regenerative Yachting, ensuring that after actors have reduced their footprint, they can complete their net-zero commitment by compensating the remaining impact through regenerative, reliable and relevant contributions to restore and protect the ocean.

How Ocean Assist works

Each Ocean Assist Unit (OAU) combines both ecological and climate benefits in one trusted mechanism:

• N1 OAU = 1 Regenerative Contribution Unit (RCU) + 23 Verified Emission Reductions (VERs)

• Regenerative Contribution Unit (RCU): Measures net ecological gains in both extent and condition, expressed as quality hectares (Qha).

• Verified Emission Reductions (VERs): Each RCU is associated with the certified removal of 23 tonnes of CO₂eq, issued by the eCO2care – Carbon Account Registry for Climate Neutrality. VERs are globally recognised and can be included in corporate sustainability reports.

All projects that generate OAUs are:

• Selected by an independent scientific advisory board, ensuring due diligence on climate, ecology, governance, and integrity.

• Registered in the public eCO2care registry, guaranteeing transparency, traceability, and accountability.

• Certified through a rigorous process so yacht owners, builders, and stakeholders know their contributions have the highest possible positive impact.

Certificates will be issued by Water Revolution Foundation upon purchasing Ocean Assist Units. With these certificates, the process is complete and emission reductions can be formally included in corporate sustainability reporting.

Why this matters

Yachting, as the pinnacle of luxury, has both the resources and the responsibility to lead by example in ocean stewardship. Ocean Assist enables the industry to:

• Act as ocean stewards by directly funding high-impact restoration and conservation projects.

• Embed sustainability into strategy, going beyond offsetting to measurable ecological regeneration.

• Demonstrate leadership by holding itself to a higher standard, creating a multiplier effect across industries.

• Report with confidence, as OAUs provide both VER certificates for carbon accounting and RCU certificates for biodiversity gains.

“Integrating regenerative investment into our business value propositions is the way

to preserve a future for all. Ocean Assist provides a scientifically robust, transparent

and regenerative path forward for yachting and beyond. By choosing Ocean Assist,

we choose to turn our industry’s footprint into a legacy of regeneration.”

Dr Vienna Eleuteri, Programme Architect, Ocean Assist

Certification and development partners

• Certifying body: RINA

• Registry: eCO2care

• Developed by: Water Revolution Foundation and Dr Vienna Eleuteri

• Scientific/technical partner: University of Genoa and Tetis

Now available

Ocean Assist Units can now be purchased directly through the Water Revolution Foundation website. By participating, the yachting community can take tangible, verifiable steps toward protecting marine biodiversity and accelerating the transition to a regenerative, net-zero future.

