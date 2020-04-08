Following reports of yacht crew in Mallorca being stopped by authorities from washing down this week, Estela Shipping superyacht agency has shared guidelines issued by the Port Authority of the Balearics for yachts stationed in yards and marinas.

In addition to the existing restrictions in place, which prohibit work of any kind being undertaken in shipyards, the new clarification stipulates the limitations for activities undertaken by crew living on board.

The guidelines state that the only work that may be carried out by live-aboard crew while in yards and marinas is work that can be done autonomously, without any non-crew coming on board, and work within the confines of the boat’s deck perimeter, including the superstructure and interior. Work on, including the cleaning of, the exterior part of the hull is not permitted.

For boats without crew living aboard, the Port Authority has clarified that authorised personnel may inspect boats daily for security and safety purposes, subject to the same restrictions as above.

Restrictions on movement in Spain are still unchanged, which only permit solo essential travel. Receipts may be asked for as well as identification and written authorisation from the boat’s captain, chief officer or manager to travel to and from the boat.

Recent coverage of the state of alarm in Spain revealed that a new proposed extension does not apply to the emergency decree that suspended all non-essential activity until 9 April. This means that shipyards and marinas will be able to resume operations from 10 April with the recommended safety measures required by the authorities.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, SuperyachtNews is dedicated to providing the superyacht industry with the most up to date and practical information available. If you have a piece of key advisory content that you would like to share with the market, please contact rory@thesuperyachtgroup.com.

During the COVID-19 Crisis as a good will gesture, while many people are at home, in port, on board or working remotely, we are allowing our loyal and expert audience, complete and complimentary access to our SuperyachtNews Premium Content and unlimited access to our digital library of The Superyacht Report - issues 175-200. Click here to sign up now.