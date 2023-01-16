Satcom merger investigated The $7.3 billion acquisition of Inmarsat by US-based satcoms giant Viasat has been referred to the EU antitrust regulator…

The merger of Inmarsat and US-based telecoms giant Viasat, announced in 2021, has been referred to EU antitrust regulators, with a ruling due on February 13. The transaction was valued at $7.3 Billion, comprising $850.0 million in cash, approximately 46.36 million shares of Viasat common stock valued at $3.1 billion (based on the closing price on Friday, November 5, 2021), and the assumption of $3.4 billion of net debt.

Rick Baldridge, Viasat's president and CEO, said in a statement to the media at the time: "This strategic move gives Viasat the scale to increase the pace of innovation that drives new and better services for our customers, broadens the opportunities for our employees and provides a foundation for significant positive free cash flow, with potential upside from a revitalization of L-band and IoT service growth. Plus, we will have expanded scale and presence in the $1.6 trillion broadband and IoT sectors."

Concern has been raised that the deal is anti-competitive and may lead to a monopoly on mobile connectivity. According to reporting by Reuters, the deal is already under investigation by the UK competition watchdog since late 2022.

Profile links

Inmarsat Global

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.