Rivergate Marina and Shipyard has expansion approved

Brisbane City Council has approved Rivergate Marina and Shipyard’s development application for a $200m expansion of its maintenance and refit hub based on the Brisbane River. The development is expected to contribute significantly to Queensland’s marine and tourism economies. The proposed expansion of the maritime precinct is set to increase superyacht visitation in Australia, whilst also providing additional capability and capacity to service Australian Defence Force and Australian Border Force vessels.

A $35m state-of-the-art ship lift capable of lifting vessels of up to 3,000 tonnes and 90metres, and new hardstand space, sheds and berthing to service multiple large vessels at the same time, are just some of the key elements of this expansion. Rivergate has plans to also build a new five-story purpose-built facility featuring offices, cafes, training rooms, crew accommodation and crew recreation facilities.

The expansion is estimated to provide 2,000 new jobs for marine and the tourism sectors, which will bring the Queensland economy close to $1billion each year, and will ensure the region’s marmite industry is ready for the 2032 Olympic Games.

Rivergate director Tom Hill welcomed the development approval which he said recognises project’s potential to support a range of industries in Queensland. “This approval means our expansion is now shovel ready and just waiting on the government funding support to get under way.”

Mr Hill explained that the project represented a step change for the maritime industry and that it would make it possible for an estimated 60 additional superyachts to visit Australian waters each year.

“Brisbane is already an ideal location for servicing and repairing superyachts, several classes of Defence vessels and other commercial shipping,” he said. “This expansion would provide owners and captains of large recreational vessels with the assurance that world-class facilities are available for both routine and unplanned maintenance works while they are cruising in our region.

“This will also fill a much-needed gap in defence and commercial vessel maintenance on Australia’s east coast, eliminating the current necessity for some vessel classes to be serviced elsewhere in Australia such as Perth or Adelaide due to a lack of lifting capacity.”

Australia and the wider Pacific remains one of the most exciting growth areas for the market. While at this point the benefits of visiting Australia, either by superyacht or otherwise, are well known, the pandemic, unfortunately, has slowed progress in the region in terms of visitation. That being said, Australia is now well positioned as the Pacific’s central superyachting hub thanks in large to the growth and quality of its refit and maintenance sector, as well as its newfound ability to welcome foreign-flagged superyachts to charter in the region.

