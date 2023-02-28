MCA appoints CEO Virginia McVea will become the new Chief Executive Officer of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA)…

Virginia McVea's appointment comes at an important time for the MCA, as it continues working to ensure the UK is the world’s best-performing coastal state and takes a leading role in both the international and domestic maritime arenas.

McVea will be responsible for helping to support the UK’s transition to zero-emission shipping by 2050, supporting regulation updates, encouraging the uptake of new technologies and facilitating trials of new green innovations. McVea will begin her new role on Monday 3 April 2023, which follows the previous MCA Chief Executive Officer Brian Johnson’s retirement.

MCA CEO Virginia McVea

Maritime Minister Baroness Vere said: "I would like to welcome and congratulate Virginia. She joins at a pivotal time for the agency as it faces both challenges and exciting opportunities, and I look forward to working with her to grow the UK flag, decarbonise the maritime sector and encourage greater investment in the UK.

I am also very grateful to Damien Oliver for his work as interim Chief Executive Officer, and to Brian Johnson for the wealth of expertise he bought to the agency during his tenure. In her previous roles, Virginia was the CEO of the Human Rights Commission and most recently the Chief Electoral Officer of Northern Ireland – the largest single electoral administrative area for the UK."

Maritime and Coastguard Agency Non-Executive Chairman Christopher Rodrigues adds: "I am confident that Virginia has all the skills and qualities we need to build on the excellent work that Brian and the executive team have done over the 4 years of his tenure.



Interim MCA Chief Executive Officer Damien Oliver concludes: "It’s been the privilege of my life to lead this incredible organisation for the past several months. I am looking forward to welcoming Virginia and working together to provide a complete handover. It’s clear to me that this organisation will be in very safe hands under her leadership."

