ABL Group appoints new Head of Yacht Services International marine and offshore engineering consultancy ABL Group appoints Adam Jackson…

Adam Jackson joins ABL from the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency where he led the large yacht team. Jackson also headed the policy and technical development of large yacht construction and fire safety codes. In his new role, Jackson will head up ABL Yachts, which is ABL Group’s global superyacht business line.

“Adam is a highly experienced technical consultant who has covered casualty investigations, condition inspections and port state compliance for the world’s premier flag states. He is well respected in the yachting and commercial shipping industry, and we look forward to having him lead our global superyacht offering” says John Walker, managing director for maritime (Americas) at ABL Group.

ABL Yachts delivers superyacht survey and consulting services to the insurance industry, yacht brokers, management companies and owners worldwide. ABL Yacht’s services include pre-purchase surveys, owner’s representation, vessel design and engineering, sea trial supervision, newbuild and refit project management, risk assessments, and marine casualty investigations.

Prior to joining the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Jackson held roles in superyacht construction and refit yards as a project manager, naval architect and systems engineer. He has also been a ship’s engineer on commercial vessels worldwide. Jackson is a naval architect and a licensed chief engineer (seagoing).

ABL Yachts is part of Oslo-listed ABL Group ASA.

