 SuperyachtNews.com - Business - MarineMax renews stock repurchase programme

By SuperyachtNews

MarineMax renews stock repurchase programme

The yachting conglomerate will buy back up to $100 million of its own stock, having already secured over one million shares in its previous programme…

MarineMax’s Board of Directors has approved a new stock repurchase plan, with the yachting conglomerate set to repurchase up to $100 million of its common stock from today to March 31st, 2026. MarineMax aims for the stock repurchase to offset any reduction in ownership value resulting from granting restricted stocks to employees.

The decision suggests that management expects the company's financial position and profitability to remain strong in the medium term, especially with sufficient liquidity allocated towards repurchasing its own stock.

This plan replaces the March 2020 plan which authorised the repurchase of up to 10 million shares and was set to expire on March 31st, 2024. Around 1,080,000 shares have been repurchased under the 2020 plan as of March 5, 2024.

The programme allows MarineMax to periodically purchase common stock in either the open market or in privately negotiated block purchase transactions. The number of shares purchased and the timing of any purchases will depend on the price and availability of the firm’s stock and general market conditions, indicating the company’s financial agility.

The shares repurchased may then be held in reserve for future issuance, primarily for employee benefit plans, as well as for other general corporate purposes.

Profile links

Marine Max (Woods & Oviatt)

Join the discussion

MarineMax renews stock repurchase programme

35735

To post comments please Sign in or Register

When commenting please follow our house rules

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.

Related news

Image for MarineMax completes Williams Tenders USA acquisition

MarineMax completes Williams Tenders USA acquisition

The yachting conglomerate has secured the purchase of the yacht tender distributor ahead of schedule as it continues to grow its marine portfolio

Business

Image for MarineMax: record revenue, but profits plummet

MarineMax: record revenue, but profits plummet

The boating conglomerate’s fiscal first quarter felt the sting of rising expenses, high interest rates and tough retail conditions

Business

Image for MarineMax introduces new apprenticeship scheme

MarineMax introduces new apprenticeship scheme

With skilled labour in short supply, the boating conglomerate has launched the Marine Service Technician Apprenticeship Programme in Florida

Crew

Image for MarineMax reports record revenue

MarineMax reports record revenue

A return to market seasonality, increased available inventory and a sharp increase in expenses are all reflected in the retailer's results

Business

Image for MarineMax reports record revenue for its fiscal third quarter

MarineMax reports record revenue for its fiscal third quarter

Strong demand and recent investments have contributed to the boat retailer’s record revenue, but it has felt the sting of high-interest rates too

Business

Image for MarineMax extends loan to $950m

MarineMax extends loan to $950m

By increasing the amount it can borrow, the boating conglomerate has increased its overall debt to over $1.5bn as it looks to bolster its inventory

Business

Related news

MarineMax completes Williams Tenders USA acquisition

1 week ago

MarineMax: record revenue, but profits plummet

1 month ago

MarineMax introduces new apprenticeship scheme

3 months ago

MarineMax reports record revenue

4 months ago

MarineMax reports record revenue for its fiscal third quarter

7 months ago

MarineMax extends loan to $950m

8 months ago

Sign up to the SuperyachtNews Bulletin

Receive unrivalled market intelligence, weekly headlines and the most relevant and insightful journalism directly to your inbox.

The SuperyachtNews App

Follow us on