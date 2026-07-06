MarineMax refinances $1.5 billion credit facilities amid sale reports The boat and yacht retailing conglomerate has pushed its debt maturities out to 2031 as the board actively explores a sale…

MarineMax has completed the refinancing of its $1.49 billion aggregate senior secured credit facilities, which now mature in June 2031. It replaces facilities that had been due to expire in August 2027 and secures improved terms across all four of its lending arrangements.

But it comes amid the board’s April decision to proceed into a second round of a formal sale process, as activist investor Donerail Group raised its original $35-per-share offer, and at least one major private equity firm is reported to be actively interested.

The new credit facilities comprise a $950 million floor plan line of credit replacing a similar facility, a $302.5 million term loan replacing the prior arrangement, a $150 million revolving credit facility expanded from $100 million and an $85 million delayed draw mortgage facility, of which $35 million is outstanding, replacing the prior $100 million facility.

“This refinancing strengthens our financial position by lowering our borrowing costs, extending our maturity and providing additional liquidity to support the continued execution of our long-term strategy,” says Michael H. McLamb, executive vice president, chief financial officer and secretary of MarineMax.

“Completing this transaction on improved terms in today's marine industry environment underscores the strength of our lender relationships and reflects the confidence they have in our operating performance, disciplined capital allocation, healthy balance sheet and management team.”

It’s a long-term strategy for a firm whose board is simultaneously entertaining offers for the entire business. The sale process that emerged from the Donerail confrontation has gathered genuine momentum since the spring. According to a Reuters report in early May, the board agreed in April to move into a second round. Donerail has raised its bid above the original $35 per share, with the revised figure undisclosed and at least one prominent private equity firm has been conducting due diligence.

Donerail holds around 5 per cent of MarineMax stock and submitted its original all-cash proposal on 13 January and spent February waging an increasingly personal public campaign against chief executive Brett McGill, culminating in an open letter accusing the company of board entrenchment and a “corrosive culture of nepotism.”

McGill, son of company co-founder Bill McGill, survived the shareholder vote at the annual meeting on 3 March, securing re-election with 13.9 million votes in favour against 4.3 million against. The board authorised a $100 million share buyback the same day. But within weeks it had also conceded the substantive point, opening a process that could yet end in the sale Donerail demanded from the outset.

It stands to reason that the refinancing serves several purposes at once. Clean, extended, lower-cost debt facilities make the asset more attractive and simpler to transact for a company engaged in a sale process. And for a board that may yet decide no offer meets its threshold, the 2031 maturity provides a credible standalone path and removes any suggestion that financial pressure could force a sale at an unattractive price.

For a management team whose stewardship has been under sustained public attack, on the other hand, the willingness of a longstanding lending group to commit to improved terms amounts to a recognisable endorsement.

The possible sale process has no published timeline and sources close to it have cautioned that a deal is not guaranteed. What the refinancing confirms is that the company does not intend to negotiate from a weak financial footing.

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