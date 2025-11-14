MarineMax posts full-year loss The US retailer eyes a 2026 rebound as superyacht services offset retail softness following a $31 million net loss for fiscal 2025…

MarineMax has reported a full-year net loss for fiscal 2025 as weakening retail demand and rising costs, along with ongoing portfolio integration challenges, overshadowed growth in its higher-margin superyacht and marina divisions. The results come as the US yacht retailer faces intensifying pressure from shareholders to overhaul its leadership and strategic direction.

Despite generating $2.3bn in revenue across its fiscal 2025, MarineMax fell to a $31.6 million full-year net loss, driven by deterioration in its retail margins, although contribution from its higher-margin superyacht, marina and service divisions kept adjusted earnings positive at $0.61 per share.

In the fourth quarter, the company reported revenue of $552.2 million, slightly lower than $563.1 million a year earlier as new-boat sales remained subdued. Same-store sales rose 2.3 per cent, supported by higher used-boat activity, finance and insurance, service operations and contributions from IGY Marinas and the Superyachts Division. MarineMax continues to present these higher-value segments (brokerage, refit, marina operations and superyacht services) as an essential counterbalance to weakening retail demand.

Gross profit for the quarter reached $191.4 million, equal to a margin of 34.7 per cent and modestly higher than last year despite ongoing pressure on new-boat margins. MarineMax credits the improvement to growth in its diversified higher-margin businesses. The company notes that superyacht and marina revenues helped support overall margin stability, sectors that have proven more resilient than mass-market boating.

Operating expenses continued to rise. Selling, general and administrative costs increased to $177.6 million or 32.2 per cent of revenue compared with 29.5 per cent in the prior year. The company says the rise reflects a greater weighting of service-related revenue streams, targeted marketing spend and the effect of a weaker dollar. The company ultimately reported a quarterly net loss of $0.9 million compared with net income of $4 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA fell to $17.3 million from $33.5 million in the prior-year period.

Full-year performance painted an even more difficult picture. And although gross margins remain strong, MarineMax’s operating costs and interest expenses more than offset gross profit, resulting in a full-year net loss.

Full-year adjusted EBITDA totalled $109.8 million, a significant decline from the $160 million the previous year - a plummet that already spread discontent amongst investors.

MarineMax generated $2.3 billion in revenue during fiscal 2025 but same-store sales fell 2.1 per cent and the company swung to a net loss of $31.6 million. The decline reflects continued pressure on new-boat demand, margin compression and higher operating costs across the group.

Looking ahead however, McGill says demand for the boating lifestyle remains resilient and that improved market conditions should support performance in higher-value segments.

Company CEO Brett McGill says MarineMax’s diversified model continues to provide resilience in a challenging retail environment. “While new boat sales and pricing remained under pressure, our expansion into higher-margin businesses is driving long-term value creation,” he adds. The executive notes, however, that strong results at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, where the company reported higher revenue and record unit sales for the post-pandemic period. MarineMax did not specify the contribution of Fraser or Northrop & Johnson, but these brokerage houses typically form a significant part of the group’s presence at major yachting events.

However, the optimistic operational commentary contrasts with growing shareholder frustration over MarineMax’s strategic direction. In late October, activist investor Donerail Group escalated its campaign, urging the company to replace senior leadership and explore a potential sale, according to a Reuters report. Donerail, which holds roughly 4 per cent of MarineMax stock, has criticised what it calls poor capital allocation and flawed execution under McGill, who succeeded his father and company founder Bill McGill in 2018.

MarineMax has refreshed several board seats in recent months, as well as the removal of its chief financial officer from the board, but the changes have not eased investor concerns. Another shareholder, Levin Capital, has also urged the company to consider strategic alternatives, arguing that the company’s marinas and traditional boat retail businesses could unlock further value if more transparently evaluated or separated.

Much of the scrutiny has focused on MarineMax’s superyacht and marina platform, particularly IGY Marinas, which some investors argue has yet to deliver the scale advantages and earnings contribution anticipated when the group acquired the business in 2022.

With forecasts adjusted EBITDA of up to $125 million in fiscal 2026, but retail demand still subdued and investor pressure rising, the company enters the new year with both its commercial strategy and its leadership under closer scrutiny than at any point since its expansion into superyachts began.

