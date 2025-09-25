Luca Dini joins Albanian government bid to spur superyacht growth The design house will work alongside authorities as Albania looks to position itself as a new Mediterranean yachting hub …

Luca Dini Design & Architecture has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy of the Republic of Albania to explore the development of a national maritime strategy. The project, called the Maritime Ecosystem, aims to position Albania as a sustainable hub in the Eastern Mediterranean yachting sector.

According to the design house, the proposal is centred on a network of interconnected marinas designed to cooperate rather than compete. The firm argues that by sharing resources and infrastructure, the Albanian market can streamline logistics, reduce environmental impact and avoid diluting value through fragmented development.

Long considered a hidden gem on the yachting circuit, Albania has been tipped as a region for potential growth for some time. Its appeal lies in its proximity to established yachting destinations such as Greece and Montenegro, combined with unspoiled coastlines and a growing tourism industry.

This initiative provides the country with the opportunity to present itself as an alternative to the increasingly crowded traditional hubs of the Western Med. Luca Dini maintains that its experience in yacht design and large-scale planning will help this ambition to be realised.

The plans include the development of marinas alongside service facilities such as refit yards, fuel stations and repair hubs, intended to meet international standards and accommodate larger vessels. New projects will also have the chance to adopt environmental and social sustainability standards from the outset.

The firm stresses that the Maritime Ecosystem concept aligns with EU infrastructure initiatives such as the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), which supports the integration of regional transport and logistics.

NEW: Sign up for SuperyachtNews week ! Get the latest weekly news, in-depth reports, intelligence, and strategic insights, delivered directly from The Superyacht Group's editors and market analysts. Stay at the forefront of the superyacht industry with SuperyachtNewsweek Sign up

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.