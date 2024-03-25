IGY Sète Marina – the destination of choice IGY’s in-water shipyard programme in the South of France a hit with superyacht owners…

Owners of the world’s largest yachts are turning to in-water shipyards as a cost-effective way to service and repair their vessels, and IGY Sète Marina is becoming the destination of choice. It offers:



· The potential to make significant cost savings.

· Logistic and administrative support.

· Total flexibility and control over delivery.



Perfectly located between the Côte d’Azur and Barcelona, Sète is the ideal port of call to get works done quickly and efficiently while enjoying luxury services without having to leave the marina.



The benefits of IGY Sète Marina were demonstrated when the management of an iconic superyacht chose the marina to service and repair their 97-metre vessel supporting 29 crew.



The substantial works, completed in just six weeks, involved 20 service providers and contractors, including the original German shipbuilders. The project consisted of a full scope service and repair, from warranty work, remodelling and furniture replacement to mechanical work, cleaning and tender haul-out and servicing.



Saving money and time

By opting for IGY’s in-water shipyard programme, the owner achieved substantial cost savings and reduced project timings and waiting periods.



The captain, chief officer, crew, management office and ship builder warranty team had total control of the service and repair experience without having to leave the marina – a major benefit over traditional shipyard works.



Importantly, the marina’s extensive on-site facilities and close proximity to the commercial port of Sète affords easy access to a wide range of reliable and renowned contractors, with the option to deal directly with IGY’s approved contractors.



Berthing in Sète unlocked multiple benefits, from reduced slip rates, absence of hidden site fees, competitive tradesmen rates, attuned equipment and container storage fees, and VAT exemption.

All your needs catered for

A dedicated IGY Project Coordinator assisted throughout the entire process to ensure a streamlined workflow. This included managing crew accommodations, private VIP transportation, car rentals, immigration procedures, forklift/crane services, customs clearance, deliveries and storage. The coordinator even extended the scope of work for the benefit of the vessel – saving time, optimising resources and reducing costs.



Commenting on IGY team’s successful delivery, the captain of the superyacht stated: “The entire team have been amazingly helpful, always going the extra mile to deliver and provide us with the best service.”



The icing on the cake at Sète is the private and secure on-site facilities. Throughout the project, the crew had access to a remote work office, crew lounge, fitness centre, rooftop terrace and designated parking spaces.

The remote work office

The fitness centre

Jérôme Cuaz, General Manager of IGY Sète Marina, said: “This iconic yacht is coming back to Sète for a one-month in-water maintenance. It demonstrates they trust us to do a good job.”



Could IGY Sète Marina become the go-to place in the Mediterranean for superyacht service and repair? With the Olympics in France in Summer 2024 and the America’s Cup in Barcelona from August to October the same year, it’s sure to be in high demand.



For more information visit IGY Shipyard Services and IGY Sète Marina.

Profile links

Island Global Yachting (IGY)

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.