Ibiza is back The Balearic hotspot is back in full swing with Evolution Yacht Agents at the helm…

After a pandemic-caused two-year hiatus from the dizzyingly high standards set by Ibiza, the world’s bona fide party capital and superyacht hotspot is back without restrictions and Evolution Yacht Agents, the leading yacht agent in the region, is fully prepared to cater to all the needs of their superyacht clients. With restrictions no longer a concern, Ibiza is back on the map and once again a must for superyacht owners and charter guests.

“During the high season in the Mediterranean, Ibiza is a must for the yachting industry,” starts Xisco Notario, operations manager at Evolution Yacht Agents. “Around 95 per cent of the superyachts that come to the Balearics visit Ibiza, and with good reason. Between the three Balearic Islands, Menorca, Mallorca and Ibiza, you can find everything, but Ibiza is unique in its attraction and is the number one place to be seen.”

The quality of Ibiza’s social scene is no secret, it is renowned for its nightclubs, resident DJs, restaurants and beach clubs, and all are back to full capacity in 2022. That being said, with such renown, not to mention a two-year wait, reserving the best VIP spots at the most exclusive clubs and restaurants is no easy task. Local knowledge, contacts and favour, therefore, are essential to experiencing everything that Ibiza has to offer and Evolution Yacht Agents has all of the above in abundance, as well as the necessary expertise to cater to the full spectrum of superyacht services.

“If you want high-level access to the likes of Pacha, Ushuaïa, Lío Ibiza or Sublimotion, which only accepts 12 guests a night, then you need local contacts, otherwise you will simply be told that they are fully booked,” continues Xisco. “We know the owners of all the exclusive attractions, have brilliant relationships with them and are able to ensure that the superyacht experience of Ibiza is at the very highest level.”

While the attraction of Ibiza is clearly the gastronomic and social experiences, one mustn’t, like with every charter or trip, overlook the importance of making sure that all the necessary superyacht-specific regulations and processes are adhered to. Evolution Yacht Agents, therefore, cover the full range of berth booking, provisioning, crew & captains services (rental cars, cash to master, accommodation, regulations, anchorage recommendations, storage, customs and so on) 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as well as the aforementioned luxury concierge services. Their experienced team and significant in-house resources have led to them becoming the leading superyacht agent in Ibiza and, indeed, the wider Balearics.

Partying obviously plays a central role in the appeal of Ibiza internationally, but even the most avid club lovers need to balance the nightlife with exceptional experiences during the day and Formentera serves as the perfect foil for Ibiza’s scene, representing the ideal location for relaxing during the day in relative peace and solitude, surrounded by some of the most enticing waters in Europe.

"If we are talking about Ibiza, then we need to talk about its neighbour Formentera, which is the perfect accompaniment. Formentera is like a Caribbean island in the Mediterranean with the quality of the water and the beaches, and it is only a 15-20 minutes cruise from Ibiza. For superyachts, a typical day will consist of a morning cruise to Formentera, a day at anchor in bliss, and then a return to Ibiza in time for dinner and the night ahead,” says Xisco.

With the last two years having been filled with uncertainty and various COVID restrictions, Evolution Yacht Agents can say with absolute confidence that Ibiza is back, clubs and restaurants open, masks off, and ready for superyacht clients once again.

