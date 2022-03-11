Heesen board members resign following Ukraine crisis The departure of the Russian board members has stoked rumours of the shipyard being discreetly put for sale…

Following the developments of the current international situation in Ukraine, Heesen Yachts supervisory board members Pavel Novoselov and Pavel Sukhoruchkin have taken the decision to step down from their positions. In a recent press release, Heesen stated that this ‘further emphasises the shipyard's independence’ and ‘True Dutch nature’. While the managers of the shipyard are indeed Dutch, the yacht makers are owned by Morcell ltd. of Cyprus, the investment vehicle of Azerbaijani Billionaire Vagit Alekperov - the former First Deputy Minister of the Oil and Gas Industry of the USSR.

The press release also included a joint departure message from both Novoselov and Sukhoruchkin, “We have worked closely with Heesen's board of directors for over ten years with passion and dedication to develop what once was a family-owned business into an internationally reputed shipyard. The current situation imposes us to step back for the good of a company that is close to our hearts. We wish success and strength through these times to the Heesen board of directors and all the employees."

Arthur Brouwer, Heesen CEO, offered his ‘thoughts and prayers’ to those suffering from the international crisis before adding, “Heesen’s specialised workers perform their job with great dedication, and we have the moral duty to ensure they can do so for many years to come. We are most grateful to Pavel Novoselov and Pavel Sukhoruchkin for their professionalism and invaluable contribution and appreciate their choice."

Vagit Alekperov, the alleged investor of the shipyard, is also the owner of Lukoil - Russia's second biggest oil company responsible for 2% of the world's crude oil. The company lost 99% of its share value following the invasion of Ukraine. CNN Business reported that the oil company had broken ranks with President Vladimir Putin and that they were calling for a ‘lasting ceasefire of the war and to settle problems through serious negotiations and diplomacy’.

Vagit Alekperov is the owner of Galactica Super Nova (70m), Galactica (50m), and Space (35m). Although the yachts have stopped sending their tracking signals, it should be noted that Alekperov is not currently on the international sanctions list.

