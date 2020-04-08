Despite the current global crisis, which is requiring many businesses to pause, the waters surrounding the yachting industry are far from stagnant, and this is embodied in Gruppo Antonini’s latest announcement. The group have been operating in the oil and gas sector since the 1940s and have now raised their profile in the yachting industry by creating a new brand – Antonini Navi.

The project, which springs from an idea by Aldo Manna, with full support of the Antonini family, has a planned investment worth over 10 million euros, accompanied by technical and commercial know-how in the world of superyachts, the entrepreneurial drive of the Antonini family and the strategic location of the Cantiere Navale Marina di Pertusola shipyard in Muggiano on the Gulf of La Spezia, which is arguably one of the best-known yachting hubs.

“In the 1980s, our grandfather, who founded the business, recognised the enormous potential of the Pertusola site as a hub for yachting and related services. That is why we were so enthusiastic about Aldo’s proposal to set up Antonini Navi together,” said Simone Antonini, Partner and CEO at Antonini Navi. "Aldo is someone who fully embodies the values of our business: family, hard work and determination. Aldo is also a formidable professional in superyacht construction – and the right man to complete our team.

"Our family have decided to invest 10 million euros to convert the entire La Spezia shipyard area" - Simone Antonini, Partner and CEO - Antonini Navi

“Our family have decided to invest 10 million euros to convert the entire La Spezia shipyard area and make a bold entrance into a sector where we had a presence established through refitting operations and contract production,” Antonini concluded.

Antonini Navi will provide the market with an all-round offering – from the construction of custom yachts (up to 70m LOA), to refitting, after-sales and superyacht berthing – as well as continuing to build for third parties.

The launch will also see the creation of a line of superyachts from 30 to 50m LOA, designed by La Spezia architect and designer, Fulvio De Simoni. The vessels will be named ‘Crossover’, reportedly signalling innovation and cross-market appeal. The first unit to be built will be the 130’ (40 m) Crossover, a yacht that, according to the yard, encapsulates all the features and potential of the line.

After specialising and expanding over the years to become a visible player across international markets, and average annual sales of over 50 million euros, the group is ready to make its debut in the competitive yachting sector.

“I’m honoured to be an integral and active part of the new brand,” added Aldo Manna, Antonini Navi creator and partner. “This is a great project with solid foundations: the Antonini family still runs the industrial group that bears its name as a ‘family business’, in which personal, human relationships are always the true cornerstone of the business model. Now more than ever, clients feel the need to deal directly with the owners of a shipyard and not just with investment fund managers."

Gruppo Antonini now has approximately 200 employees and 50 collaborators, many of which will be assigned to the new project, which focuses on four distinct areas of action, all based at Antonini Navi’s Marina di Pertusola headquarters.

