Ferretti Group promotes master’s degree in nautical engineering
Ferretti Group hosts orientation event for students on three-year engineering degree courses in Italy’s main universities…
The enterprise is part of a push to promote the yachting industry and the Blue Economy, with the aim of attracting talented young people to an industry reporting continuous growth. The initiative planned for 14 February is an opportunity to learn more about the new Master’s Degree course in Nautical Engineering promoted by Ferretti Group and the University of Bologna.
During the day organised at the Forlì production centre, students will learn more about the new course and the professional opportunities offered by the industry, as well as finding out about Ferretti Group’s cutting-edge facilities and technology.
The Master’s Degree course in Nautical Engineering introduced at Unibo’s Forlì satellite campus in academic 2024-25 is the result of collaboration between Ferretti Group, University of Bologna, Emilia-Romagna Regional Administration, Forlì Municipality, Cassa dei Risparmi di Forlì Foundation and Romagna Chamber of Commerce. The aim is to train engineers specialised in the design and production of pleasure boats, providing advanced skills in strategic areas including hydrodynamics, composite materials and propulsion systems.
Ferretti Group said: “We’re excited to welcome these talented young students and to help them discover a dynamic industry offering multiple opportunities. Ferretti Group wants to build a bridge between academia and industry, actively contributing to the training of local professionals who will shape the future of Italian yachting. Initiatives like this are essential to inspire new generations to choose a path of excellence and support them in their choice.”
