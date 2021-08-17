Falcon Yachts flies high again with the creation of a new Legacy Here, we speak with Valentina Antimi, business development director, about Falcon Yachts’ past, present and future.…

After a long and careful search for a prime investment vehicle in Italy, in 2019 a Middle Eastern venture capital company found what they were looking for in Falcon Yachts. Both the strength and history of the brand and the intrinsic value of its facilities and location made Falcon Yachts a very strategic investment. Here, we speak with Valentina Antimi, business development director, about Falcon Yachts’ past, present and future...

Valentina, can you tell me something of the history of Falcon Yachts?

Falcon has always been synonymous with unique yachts. After 20 years working in the luxury sector, Edoardo Spreafico founded Cantieri Navali Falcon in Viareggio, Italy, and began building yachts with soul that were manufactured so owners could enjoy the freedom and joy of a day spent on the water as an exclusive experience. It was 1988 and Cantieri Navali Falcon began by specialising in fibreglass motoryachts in the 15-35m range. Hallmarks were classic lines, refined interiors and exceptional performance at sea.

In 1992, Falcon Yachts was founded as a sister company to Cantieri Navali Falcon to respond to the growing demand for larger yachts. After Spreafico sadly passed away in 2018, the shipyard changed hands and subsequently was acquired with the intention to bring back this historical brand in Italian yachting.

Italy’s shipbuilding tradition is well known, and the local docks have been home to some of the most famous and best-loved names in Italian yachting. Can you tell us about Pisa’s Navicelli area?

The Navicelli Canal, which gives its name to the area, was commissioned in the late 1500s by Cosimo I de’ Medici to connect Pisa to the bustling port in Livorno. The name originates from the small boats, called navicelli, that were used to transport goods at the time. Changes have been made over the years and now it’s wider and deeper than it used to be. It’s in a truly strategic position right by Pisa’s Galileo Galilei airport, close to the Autostrada and with direct access to the Mediterranean.

The location is a plus for owners coming to check on the progress of the build of their yachts?

Yes, being close to Pisa, Viareggio and Florence it’s convenient for owners who want to check on their yacht in build while enjoying a Tuscan vacation. Since the Navicelli area is a shipbuilding hub we can count on a deep pool of talented local artisans and craftsmen who have years of experience in shipbuilding. Our shipyard is exceptional because we have a freehold on the land and 86m of frontage on the canal where we have requested permission to build a launching ramp.

How large are the shipyard’s facilities?

We have 11,000 sqm of covered sheds composed of three units, all of which are 13m high. Two are 4,525 sqm and the other, which we will use for working steel and aluminium and other hot works and for priming before painting, is 1,150 sqm. We also have a large dry dock area and the canal front, about 80m long, that I mentioned before.

Steel and aluminium, are those new-build materials for Falcon?

Yes. Traditionally, Falcon Yachts built fast displacement models in fibreglass, but our CEO is interested in expanding our production into steel and aluminium. The first yacht that we have sold, a 40m fast displacement model from our Legacy line that is scheduled for delivery in 2022, is in fibreglass but the next Legacy 40 and 45 models that we have built the nesting structures for will be in aluminium. The 50m full displacement yacht that we will be constructing next will be in steel and aluminium.

Can you tell me a bit about the Legacy line?

Our Legacy 40 and 45m yachts connect our current production to the heritage left to us by Edoardo Spreafico. With design by Quartostile, these models are enjoying an excellent market success. Owners really appreciate the balance between comfort and performance, and areas such as the sky lounge and the beach. The Legacy 45, for example, will have a 4.3 x 5.1m pool by its beach platform, a unique feature that is getting a lot of attention. The aft section has fold-down bulwarks around the pool, so it becomes a real terrace on the sea. Interiors are customisable and fitted with luxury materials. On top of that, the tender garage is floodable and is large enough for a 7.2m tender. Plus, there are spaces on board for two jet skis. Features like this mean that the Legacy line will be leaving its own legacy for years to come.

So the Legacy line is just the beginning?

Yes. When the two yachts in the Legacy line are completed, as previously mentioned, we will begin work on a 50m full displacement yacht in steel and aluminium that will have strong, good looks. We are continuing to invest in structures and talent, in fact we have a tender out for designs for some new projects and are evaluating the entries.

What happens after the yachts are delivered?

Falcon has always maintained a client-centric approach. From the moment our owners close on their contracts we accompany them through the build process, working together on everything from selecting features such as spa pools to choosing fabrics and finishes for the interiors. We continue that experience with an attentive after-sales and warranty service to ensure that the quality of the Falcon Yachts owner’s experience is as high as our build quality.

So is it safe to say that Falcon Yachts has spread its wings and is ready to fly high again?

Yes! And we’d like to invite prospective owners to come to see our Navicelli facilities to experience first-hand what Falcon Yachts is all about.

