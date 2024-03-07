EYOS appoints Dr. Jimmy White EYOS Expeditions announces the addition of Dr. Jimmy White to the team in the new role of Manager of Technical, Science and Conservation Projects…

Dr. White is a climate expert focused on driving innovative technologies to solve climate change. His new role will draw upon his expertise in the operational management of research to coordinate EYOS’s technical conservation projects. He will direct the content, staffing and operational requirements for seamless and safe execution of a wide range projects around the world.

Dr. Jimmy White

As a researcher with deep climate expertise, Jimmy obtained his PhD in Conservation Biology at James Cook University. He has been recognised as a Future Leader of Research in Australia for protecting species of conservation concern and conducted lectures on the intersection of innovative technologies and climate change.

EYOS CEO Ben Lyons comments: “Many of our clients are deeply involved in scientific and conversation projects that have real impact across the globe,” he says. “It has become increasingly critical, as we manage many of these vital projects, to have a dedicated resource to ensure we can continue to meaningfully contribute to these initiatives and drive innovation. Having Dr. White on our team opens up significant new opportunities for EYOS to build on its leading position for organisations, research institutions, and private clients with complex projects around the world.”

Image Credit: EYOS & Mosaic Studios

His operational and commercial experience has transpired into meeting maritime and aviation industries’ commercial needs to drive aggressive environmental outcomes. To note, a sample of his work has dealt with alternative fuels, blue carbon and AI implementation to drive de-carbonisation strategies.

Supplementary to this operational experience, Jimmy has acted as a subject matter expert for Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authorities, providing global leadership and commercial guiding, led expeditions for National Geographic to Antarctica, Russia & Trans-Pacific, delivered gender equality programs in Papua New Guinea and spent time in conservation across the Sumatran Jungle and Middle east.

