EYOS Expeditions and Nansen Polar Expeditions have joined forces on a long-term strategic alliance coinciding with Nansen’s recent fleet expansion. Together, EYOS and Nansen will combine their collective experience to introduce a new expedition yacht experience in the polar regions.

Nansen Polar Expeditions has been operational since 2019 with their first vessel MV Villa, a rugged yet luxurious expedition ship, and recently-acquired MV Nansen Explorer, a 72m ICE 1A+ vessel that will accommodate 12 guests following an extensive refit. With more than a decade of experience operating private yacht expeditions to the polar regions, EYOS will take on the expedition management and charter sales for this exciting new addition to the fleet.

“One of the most exciting elements of our new alliance with Nansen Polar Expeditions is the ability to go beyond the boundaries of a typical expedition,” comments EYOS CEO Ben Lyons. “Given the high ice-class and helicopter capability of MV Nansen Explorer, we intend to reach destinations far removed from even where most expedition vessels are sailing, and certainly well out of reach of a conventional superyacht.”

Nansen Polar Expeditions CEO Audun Lie Dahl adds; “Working so closely with EYOS on this multi- faceted alliance opens up new markets and opportunities for both companies. There is a great personal connection and history between us, and we couldn’t have found a better partner as we continue to expand our fleet.”

Further details on the alliance and new itineraries starting in Q4 2021 will be announced in May.

