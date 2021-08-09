Dynamiq Yachts searches for a strategic or financial partner The Italian superyacht builder is on the search for an as yet undisclosed type of business partner …

Dynamiq Yachts, the Italian superyacht builder, has exclusively mandated Translink Corporate Finance to search for a strategic or financial partner to boost the company’s growth. Dynamiq’s aim is to meet market demand for semi-custom superyachts, as well as increase its production and marketing activities.

“I simply believe we can propose something better that offers owners more choice: versatile yachts perfect for any occasion, whether it’s relaxing family cruising, vibrant deck parties and exploring the remote destinations. Fast but with ocean-going range, easy to order and customise with top world brands,” says founder and CEO Sergei Dobroserdov.

The precise makeup of how any strategic or financial partnership might be structured has not yet been revealed, although SuperyachtNews will provide further updates as and when more information becomes available.

In a recent conversation with Joseph Adir, CEO and director of OeanTech Acquisitions, he revealed how challenging the landscape for shipyard growth can be without the support of proper investment and capitalisation.

“We have looked many times for opportunities to find financial structures to help shipyards in our industry to become better financed,” starts Joseph Adir, CEO and director of OceanTeach Acquisitions. “We are an industry that I would say, almost across the board, is suffering from very thin capitalisation, compared to other industries. We are in an industry that hasn't attracted any substantial capital investment from outside sources and most shipyards suffer from a lack of capital. We have tried to do all kinds of structures in the past and nothing worked because the private equity world refuses to recognise our industry as a viable target.”

At least part of the challenge for the superyacht industry has been proving the efficacy of the new build model to external sources of financing and, with only three deliveries to its name since 2016, Dynamiq will have a significant task highlighting the growth potential of its business to strategic and financial partners. That is not to say, however, that such an opportunity does not exist.

Certainly, at present, superyacht new build yards are experiencing a boom in activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the world’s most historic and prolific shipyards having very little in terms of spare building capacity or additional slots (for a number of years), this is perhaps an ideal period for Dynamiq to look towards growth and target the overspill caused by the growing demand for superyachts.

Dynamiq’s shipyard is based in Massa, Tuscany, and, according to the yard, is close to the main sea-lanes for superyachts in the Tyrrhenian Sea and to the airports of Pisa and Genoa. While the shipyard is yet to deliver a project of 50m, with two 41m and one 35m having been delivered, the 2,400sqm shipyard and facilities have been designed for constructing superyachts up to an upper boundary of 50m. Indeed Dynamiq’s range of available products stretches from 27.4m sportfishers up to 50m exploration models.

Dynamiq is also unique in the sense that it is the first superyacht builder to introduce an online configurator for the design of superyachts. As the market moves towards an increasingly digital sales, marketing and design model, novel systems such as the configurator may well become more common throughout the market. While the success of this configurator, where related to Dynamiq’s three deliveries, is not fully understood, with development such a system could become a genuinely powerful sales tool with the right investment.

