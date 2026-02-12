Brilliant minds, valuable experience, serious debate An early preview of just some of the speakers and sessions confirmed for Make Your Mark ’26 – the must-attend marketing event of the year…

On 19 and 20 March in Amsterdam, approximately 200 leaders, advisors, creators and influencers from the superyacht marketing arena will spend 48 hours learning, thinking, creating, brainstorming and being inspired by a curated list of brilliant minds from the global marketing world. Make Your Mark ’26 is one of those events you really should not miss and a real opportunity to create a perfect marketing leaders’ network across all the key brands in our industry that will deliver some energetic exchanges and the sharing of ideas and frustrations in our communications landscape. To find out more click here.

Over the past few months we have been researching and exploring a list of marketing experts and leaders with incredible experience, knowledge and energy that will not only inspire and inform but also motivate the audience and challenge them to ask questions of how and what they do in terms of their marketing mix. Our first release of experts includes:

Milton Pedraza – Founder and CEO of the Luxury Institute in New York, a razor-sharp mind who has been working with UHNWIs and global luxury brands for several decades, will share his perspectives and intelligence on “What is the real future of Luxury?”

John Brash & Rose Hilhorst – CEO and Director of The Brash Agency in Dubai, London and Monaco, two respected strategic thinkers who challenge everyone to think differently, will run a dynamic Keynote Session entitled “The Superyacht is no longer the Hero” and an interactive Workshop/Focus Group “Creating the most compelling Superyacht Experience”.

Thomas Kolster – CEO of the Goodvertising Agency, is a renowned thought leader and purpose pioneer who will focus on the objectives and value of our unique sector, by motivating the audience with a Keynote session entitled “Win with Value, not Values”. Helping everyone to be better at defining and validating their strategic goals, it will be followed by a Workshop entitled “If You Can’t Make Sustainability Relevant, Don’t Do it”, without trying to greenwash or confuse with weak credentials.

Bert Kok – an experienced AI and Strategy Consultant and Content Strategist in the world of journalism, communications and content, will deliver a powerful keynote and run a private focus group on the world of AI and what the future of content looks like.

Gaston Kaufer Barbe, MBA – CEO of Toucan Insights, is a digital strategy expert who will bring clarity and confidence when it comes to understanding what really works in the digital world. This will comprise an intelligent Digital Strategy Keynote and a deeper dive Workshop.

A further list of brilliant Keynote Speakers will be unveiled over the next few days, along with some other exciting interactive sessions that will challenge everyone to think and explore their inner creativity and future-focused strategy. This is shaping up to be an incredibly exciting programme with smart minds and unrivalled experience that will help frame the way you invest in marketing in the future.

A creative space to think and breathe

Having asked the market, where they would like to host Make Your Mark, Amsterdam was the first choice, home to some of the best brands in the industry. Our hunt for the perfect showcase for Make Your Mark uncovered a wonderful event space called Venue Collective, near to the Olympic Stadium and Schiphol Airport, just a few minutes outside of the city. This stunningly designed private space will be exclusively ours for two days, with meeting hubs, workshop rooms, keynote spaces and outdoor gardens all at our disposal. The venue and programme will ensure that everyone has enough space to think, listen, learn, breathe, relax, focus, play, eat, drink and laugh in a way that will recharge your creative and strategic batteries. The space is designed to build the perfect network, alongside colleagues, friends and new connections who will become a new superyacht marketing community that will grow and develop over the years, as we host more Make Your Mark events in the future.

The Superyacht Marketing Survey Report

If you haven’t already downloaded this valuable report from the team at The Superyacht Agency, please click here to get your own digital copy, as this has shaped much of the programme and will drive many of the debates and conversations. Every keynote speaker has received and read the report and many of their sessions will challenge and focus on the pains, frustrations and issues that the superyacht market is facing.

Make your mind and body healthy

We have worked with Venue Collective to deliver a relaxed and positive social programme that is designed to energise everyone in the room, with super healthy snacks, positive lunches and a super fun supper, combined with herbal teas, juices and plenty of wholesome ingredients to stimulate and inspire the body. In addition, we will also deliver an early morning wellness session on Day Two for anyone who needs to have their body stretched, not just their mind.

Making the debate

Having been in the superyacht industry for over 35 years, driving one of the last remaining independent media companies and leading our strategy and branding consultancy The Superyacht Agency, Martin H. Redmayne, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, will play a key role in driving the debate and engaging the audience, to think smarter, be brave and to have fun during the two days of Make Your Mark.

Free the lancers

Our industry relies on and supports a wide network of small independent agencies and freelancers ­– be they one-person social media brands, smart content generators or independent PR companies – and we have created an opportunity for these key players to join Make Your Mark with a special discounted delegate rate (40 per cent discount) to ensure they can join the debate and engage in the wider conversation. If you’d like to take advantage of this unique offer, please contact lera@thesuperyachtgroup.com for your discount code.

Don’t Miss the Mark

We know that the calendar is congested and there are so many events vying for your attention, but we believe we have created a very special programme that adds huge amount of value and will inspire anyone who attends to return to their office, yacht or studio to share the energy and learnings with their teams and ask their CEOs to allow them to do things a little differently rather than keep doing the same things every year. So don’t miss out, don’t miss Make your Mark.

