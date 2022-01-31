Bi-weekly brokerage update The next in our series of brokerage updates comes as strong sales continue in the second half of January…

In the next SuperyachtNews bi-weekly brokerage update of 2022, we look at the period from 15.01.22 - 28.01.22. After a strong start to the year, January looks to have continued the momentum that had built up over 2021, with the last half of January seeing 11 units sold for a calculated value of €234.8 million.

The highest-grossing sale was the 62m Benetti Sorrento, delivered in 2010, which had a last known asking price of €30,108,778, and was on the market for 269 days. The biggest yacht sold was Bilgin Yachts' 80m Tatiana, whose price was undisclosed. Regarding notable price reductions Euphoria II, the 50m Mayra Yacht delivered in 2016, had the most significant, at €5.5m.

As can be seen in the below graphic, of the 11 units sold, the total LOA was 491m with an average of 44.6m. Once again, the strongest representation of sales has been from the 30-40m segment.

As highlighted above, the cumulative sales figures are strong and trending upward, with 24 total sales to date. The total value of sales so far in 2022 is €330 million, with a 159 per cent increase on the previous 14 days. The below graphic shows the distribution of some of the significant transactions to occur from 15th January to 28th January. Evidently, the 80m Tatiana is the outlining transaction over this time. Although no price was given, the value of the yacht has been inferred by The Superyacht Agency via historical data, the age and size of the yacht.

As can be seen above, the most significant new listings were from Overmarine/Mangusta, and Tansu Yachts' Sexy Fish, at 39.9m and 39.3m respectively. The Mangusta has been listed at €14,618,565 whilst Sexy Fish is listed at €10.6m. There were no central agency changes during this time period. A strong start to 2022, with some significant transactions adding to the total value of sales for the second half of January.

Image credit: MYS 2021

The data provided within this article is just a snapshot of the data curated and available to The Superyacht Agency through its intelligence and consultancy offerings. By breaking down the data into more nuanced metrics and overlaying it with independent data sets, all of a sudden the market can be viewed in a much more colourful and detailed manner, enabling data to become intelligent and inform business-critical decisions. To find out more about how The Superyacht Agency can help your business, click here.

Profile links

Azimut Benetti

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.