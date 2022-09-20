Baglietto signs agreement with BIO-UV Group The Italian Shipyard will use BIO-UV Group's ballast water treatment systems for its next series of new builds…

French Ultra Violet water treatment specialist BIO-UV Group signs a supply deal with luxury yacht builder Baglietto for several BIO-SEA ballast water treatment units for newbuild projects. The agreement continues Baglietto’s BIO-SEA installations over the past two years and will see the BWTS manufacturer roll out ten BIO-SEA L01-0030 low flow systems over the next 12 months.

BIO-UV Group’s scope of supply includes five skid-mounted units for the builder’s 52m T52 line and five pre-assembled modular systems for its DOM 133 line. Each ballast water treatment system will be delivered with a yacht-standard white finish, designed to treat flow rates up to 30m3/h.

Ultra-violet light treatment systems are gaining popularity in the marine and superyacht sectors. The purpose of treating ballast water is to minimize the transfer of non-indigenous harmful aquatic organisms and pathogens from one area to another (arrival port) through the ship's ballast water system. Invasive marine species pose a significant threat to the marine ecosystem. As Superyachts migrate further, and regulations in more conventional destinations are tightened, effective treatment of ballast water is transitioning from optional to imperative.

The yard’s technicians will carry out the installation work, with the BWTS manufacturer’s Napoli-based certified service partner Tefin Marine Electronics Service Network, which will also be responsible for the commissioning of each system.

The Baglietto DOM 133 will feature the BIO-SEA system

A key requirement was that each modular BIO-SEA unit was supplied compact and pre-assembled prior to delivery for installation simplicity, explained Maxime Dedeurwaerder, Business Unit Director, BIO-UV Group’s maritime division. “Our BIO-SEA engineering and design team was able to quickly adapt the system to meet the customer’s technical requirements and the limited space available in the machinery rooms,” he said.

Camille Cosson, Manager of BIO-SEA by BIO-UV Group’s yachts division, said: “For the low flow rates typical of this market, UV technology is widely considered the best way of protecting the sensitive marine ecosystem from non-indigenous invasive species. For superyacht builders like Baglietto, another advantage is that the BIO-SEA L-series is very easy to install, operate and maintain. And with a 1.36m2 footprint, it fits quite easily in engine rooms.”

Commenting on the work scope, Gianfranco Catanese, Sales and Service partner at Tefin, said: “For yacht builders committed to protecting our seas and oceans with state-of-the-art technology, BIO-SEA is the perfect ballast water treatment solution. This yacht builder has been very pleased with the robustness and small footprint of the units we have previously installed and commissioned and BIO-UV Group’s lead time perfectly matched Baglietto’s build schedules.”

Main image: Baglietto T52 line

