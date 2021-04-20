The A1 Yacht Trade Consortium has announced its successful bid to invest in a shipyard close to the city of Rhodes. Spanning a total area of 65,000sqm on land and 45,000sqm on the water, the facility will be upgraded to accommodate superyachts of up to 75m ashore and 100m-plus on moorings.

For some years, A1 has run the shipyard with its current basic infrastructure and services for smaller local yachts. The vision for the future, however, is to restructure and upgrade the facilities and services to create a modern facility for superyachts with high-quality services and infrastructure.

Specifically, the plans are to incorporate a Syncrolift with the capacity to accommodate vessels up to 75m, as well as a travel lift with a lifting capacity of up to 1000 tonnes. Furthermore, on the water, there will be a small but fully-equipped marina able to host yachts up to 100m in length.

In combination with the company’s many years of experience in managing refit and repair projects in the superyacht segment, and the geographical advantages of the surrounding area, the company hopes that the investment will attract yachts to the east Mediterranean and take the Greek refit and repair sector to a new level.

