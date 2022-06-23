Satellite communication company sets sights on maritime sector ERZIA recently completed the sale of their Santander Teleport to FMC Globalsat…

ERZIA has successfully completed the sale of the Santander Teleport to FMC Globalsat and will now focus on the growth of its microwave and maritime Satcom division, known as ‘Vida by ERZIA’. After receiving final approval from the Spanish government authorities, the company confirmed in a press release that Santander Teleport is now owned by FMC, a company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



ERZIA has said that it will continue to run its Ku-Band satellite network and Network Operations Center out of the Santander facilities in a bid to leverage the expertise and structure that has been built through its partnership with the former Maritime Telecommunications Network.



Throughout its almost 20-year history, ERZIA has made a name for itself as the leader in RF & microwave technology for electronic warfare, space, satcoms, and radar industries. The company has also recently announced a multi-year partnership with Indra, to provide microwave integrated assemblies for the Spanish Navy's new F110 frigates program.



With these recent developments, ERZIA managed to expand its business by providing satellite communications to ships at sea, and it has continued to do so for almost 10 years. This led to the rebranding and creation of VIDA - a branch of ERZIA that now focuses on a highly customized approach to hybrid satcoms aimed at unique maritime customers such as superyachts. Besides dedicated satellite coverage, VIDA is now expanding its services to include 4G/5G solutions, and maritime mobile services (MSS) for emergency and out-of-reach areas of the globe.



The Santander Teleport’s team will continue serving its government and commercial customers with the dedication that allowed the company to win the "Independent Teleport of the Year" award by the World Teleport Association in 2019, now in the hands of FMC Globalsat.



“We anticipate steady growth for our microwave division, and plan to develop new engineering solutions for VIDA that are looking ahead of this rapidly changing industry and going beyond our customer’s needs and expectations” said Luis Garcia, CEO of ERZIA.



