NOx and SOx They may be an easy rhyming pair, but why are these two chemicals such an issue for the industry and the environment?

A topic frequently spotlighted, the pair of noxious-sounding chemical compounds NOx and SOx wield significant influence over the future of the superyacht industry. Our Sustainability Editor, Megan Hickling, provides an insightful breakdown on how these compounds are produced on board, their environmental impacts and how emission regulations affect superyachts.

NOx and SOx, simply put, are pollutants that superyachts discharge when their combustion engines are in operation. Both compounds are often the focus when discussing alternative fuels and power systems, due to their shared and unique environmental impacts.

NOx denotes nitrogen oxides. The amount of NOx emitted can largely be attributed to inadequate engine operation such as high cylinder temperature and pressure during the combustion process, excessive engine load, improper air-fuel ratio for combustion, and the quality of fuel utilised.

SOx, sulphur oxides, mainly depend on the sulphur content in the fuel. The better the fuel grade, the lower the sulphur content will be, as it's removed during the refining process.

Once NOx and SOx enter the atmosphere, they drive a host of different environmental effects. The most severe of these are highlighted below.

Eutrophication: An influx of certain nutrients can trigger an increase in biomass, like algae, obstructing light penetration into the water, elevating the demand for oxygen, and consequently reducing oxygen levels. This global effect influences both salt and freshwater ecosystems, given the interconnected nature of our waterways.

Acidification: Gaseous emissions dissolve in the atmosphere, forming acids that lower natural pH levels where they precipitate, be it on land or in water. This adversely affects the ecosystems and species present. This issue tends to be more regional, correlating directly with rainfall areas. The smoke containing sulphur oxides, produced by the combustion of marine fuel, can oxidise further. In the presence of catalysts like NO2, it forms sulphuric acid, a significant contributor to acid rain.

Ozone layer depletion: In sunlight, volatile organic compounds combine with NOx to create ozone and photochemical pollutants, exerting a global impact on our atmosphere.

Global warming: Certain gases in the atmosphere trap infrared radiation, thereby heating the planet. NOx is between 265 and 298 times more potent than CO2 at trapping heat.

NOx and SOx are of particular significance to the superyacht industry, as their impacts are regulated through MARPOL Annex VI, also known as the IMO tiers. The graphics below demonstrate these limitations.

The NOx emission limits contained within this regulation apply to each marine diesel engine with a power output exceeding 130kW installed on a ship. There are two exemptions: engines used strictly for emergencies and engines on ships operating exclusively within the waters of the state under whose flag they sail. The latter exception applies only if these engines are subject to an alternative NOx control measure.

The reason we should be aware of these restrictions is that coming into effect, from 1 May 2025, will be the latest ECA, the Mediterranean Sea Emission Control Area for Sulphur Oxides and Particulate Matter (Med SOx ECA). This area is shown below:

Map showing the area included within the Med SOx ECA (Source: https://fathom.world/imo-approves-plans-for-whole-med-sea-sox-eca-in-2025/)

This new ECA will join four others across the globe as shown below, along with more potential ECAs in the future, such as China, South Korea and Australia, who have all nominated their territorial waters to become ECAs.

This means that many of the most popular areas for superyachts will be included and therefore any yachts within will be subject to the most stringent restrictions on sulfur emissions. The Med SOx ECA is estimated to translate into a 78.7 per cent drop in SOx emissions and an annual reduction of 8.5 million tonnes of SOx released into the atmosphere. So, if the industry doesn’t find low SOx alternatives for the entire fleet, both new and existing, before these restrictions come into place, many will start facing consequences for their lack of environmental action.

