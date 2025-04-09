New laws to affect export of luxury artefacts to EU With new regulations affecting the export of cultural goods and fine art to the EU, Alinea Customs and Art On Superyachts offer course to help navigate the changes…

As from 28 June 2025, the European Union will introduce significant changes to customs and border administration regarding the import of cultural goods, antiquities and fine art originating from external countries.

The EU Cultural Goods Act imposes restrictions on importing certain goods classified under Chapter 97 of the EU Integrated Tariff of the European Communities (TARIC), covering cultural goods, art and antiques. Compliance will be managed through the Import of Cultural Goods System (ICG), an electronic trade window requiring importers to either apply for an importer’s licence or submit an importer’s statement for goods within the scope of the legislation. Notably, this will affect many cultural goods exported from the United Kingdom that were created before 1825 and have a value exceeding €18,000.

Potential risks and responsibilities

The introduction of these laws presents a significant risk for those responsible for art collections, as customs officers will have the authority to seize objects depending on their perceived status. The prevention of illicit trafficking of excavated archaeological artefacts is already established in many countries, in accordance with the UNESCO 1970 Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property. However, from 28 June 2025, the criteria for classifying objects under this regulation will be expanded, placing greater responsibilities on exporters.

There are multiple regulations now affecting those trading in and working with artefacts such as collectors, auction houses, art galleries, auction houses, insurance brokers and family offices. It’s imperative for collectors, galleries and cultural institutions to be aware of their obligations and prepare for the new compliance measures. Failure to comply may result in criminal penalties and financial losses.

Alinea Customs and Art On Superyachts have joined forces as part of an education programme to help exporters and importers navigate the stringent and extensive laws now in place to stem the trafficking of cultural objects. A comprehensive and practical course on how to navigate the new regulations has been created, with an educational workshop providing training for stakeholders, alongside reference materials.

Participants will gain insights into how these regulations impact the movement of artefacts and fine art into the European Union and gain step-by-step guidance addressing procedural obligations.

To register or request more information, please complete the form: EU Cultural Goods Act Seminar or email:

Pandora Mather-Lees at Art on Superyachts: pandora@artonsuperyachts.com

Holly Piggott at Alinea Customs: holly@alineacustoms.com

