On 6th May Camper & Nicholsons International (CNI), the renowned superyacht brokerage, management and charter house, hosted the second in a series of candid webinars, chaired by The Superyacht Group’s Martin Redmayne. The intention of the second webinar was to explore how to best collaborate and negotiate with shipyards after the COVID-19 crisis. Redmayne was joined by Fabio Ermetto, Chief Commercial Officer at CNI, Jay Tooker, Senior Partner at Holman Fenwick & Willan (HFW) and Mark Cavendish, Director of Sales and Marketing at Heesen.

The panellists discussed best practice for owners and owners' teams who are currently engaged in contracts with shipyards and that have expectations for delivery that are likely to be impacted by the crisis, as well as exploring what the next moves might be for clients looking to buy in a potentially distressed market, and the currently pressing point of discussion: the force majeure clause.



Click here to read a summary of the webinar’s key discussion points.

