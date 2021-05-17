An intrinsic part of a successful owner’s trip or charter holiday is guests enjoying a yacht’s toys on the water. However, these experiences are not without pain points for both the guests and the crew. Enter: NautiBuoy. “As ex-superyacht crew, we know what people want,” explains Nina Anderson, director and co-founder of NautiBuoy. “We know what owners expect and we understand the crew, so we designed inflatable platforms and accessories with both in mind.” The team prides itself on the high-quality materials that go into each of the products – the floating, inflatable platform utilises UV and salt-water resistant materials to withstand the harsh maritime environment. The company remarks that the products are “designed for yachtsmen by yachtsmen” with expertise garnered after years of working on board. A result of its advanced technology, NautiBuoy was awarded the prestigious DAME Award at the METSTRADE exhibition in 2015.



Aesthetically-pleasing as well as durable, the platforms are made from a patented teak-effect foam, which makes it look as though it is an extension of the yacht. “[The platforms] create a space that is not only for watersports but an area where you can relax; it’s not solely functional but also a place to be together,” Anderson explains. In some circumstances, owners and their guests have found themselves spending morning to dusk on the platform as the foam is soft and comfortable to lie on. The platforms can also be used away from the yacht, with some owners inflating the equipment in shallow waters while they relax on the beach.



One of the major attractions of the NautiBuoy system is the functionality for crew. The versatile platforms are available in four modular sizes, each of which can be linked together in a variety of configurations and create a vast amount of extra space. The largest module is just 46 kilos and each one can inflate/deflate in under five minutes. Superior stability is achieved by four ballast bags on each platform that fill with water and have a ‘quick dump system’ for when the platform needs to be deflated. For Anderson, the NautiBuoy inflatables enable the crew to spend more time helping the guests, “The platforms have docking systems for ease of guest access, so they can use the toys themselves or the crew can be there at water level to help them.” These docking stations also enable any e-foil batteries to be changed quickly and easily, rather than the equipment being pulled back onto the transom.



In addition to functionality, there are several notable safety features. The platforms are linked together with air toggles that enable an ‘entrapment free’ connection. Further, the soft, teak-look surface provides a non-skid floor for safety and minimises the risk of any damage to the yacht or equipment. The heavy duty 316 Stainless D–rings have been designed with extra large bonded pads, ideal for securely tying the platform to the vessel or attaching jet- skis and watersports toys to the platform.



The NautiBuoy platform systems offer peace of mind for both the crew and the guests. Drawing on years of expertise in the industry, these inflatable platforms and complementary accessories are a must-have addition to any yacht.

